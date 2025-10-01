Songwriting Workshop with Joshua Leventhal

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About this event
You are attending ONLY the workshop and NOT the concert on Friday, October 24.
FREE entry to the Songwriting Workshop because you have already purchased a Joshua Leventhal Concert ticket. You will be asked to show proof of a concert ticket at registration check-in at the Songwriting Workshop. ONE concert ticket for every ONE workshop participant. Purchase Concert tickets at www.joshualeventhal.com
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!