Round Room Ministries

Hosted by

Round Room Ministries

About this event

Songwriting Workshop with Joshua Leventhal

9419 95 St

Edmonton, AB T6C 4K2, Canada

General Admission (no concert ticket)
$20

You are attending ONLY the workshop and NOT the concert on Friday, October 24.

General Admission (I have purchased a concert ticket)
Free

FREE entry to the Songwriting Workshop because you have already purchased a Joshua Leventhal Concert ticket. You will be asked to show proof of a concert ticket at registration check-in at the Songwriting Workshop. ONE concert ticket for every ONE workshop participant. Purchase Concert tickets at www.joshualeventhal.com

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!