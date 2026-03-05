Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club Silent Auction

Our friends at Algoma Bicycle Company have got the get up and GLIDE you need to make the most of your time on skinny skis. This glide wax package includes 4 bottles of Vauhti liquid glide wax for various temperatures and conditions, fiberlene and cork for application and is valued at $190! Find out how to make the most of these supplies by using the included golden ticket to attend a ski waxing clinic at Algoma Bicycle Co. with expert wax technician Paul DeBeer.