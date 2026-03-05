Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club
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Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club

About this event

Sales closed

Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1324 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 5K7, Canada

Stained glass SFN tree logo artwork item
Stained glass SFN tree logo artwork
$150

Starting bid

Soo Finnish Nordic's iconic pine tree and sun/moon is stunningly captured in this hand made stained glass art piece. This hanging design is 6.5 x 16 inches.

Soo Finnish tree and skier art print item
Soo Finnish tree and skier art print
$30

Starting bid

Freeze frame the memory of a perfect day on the ski trails with this beautiful hand made art print made by one of our very own youth program coaches! This print features the iconic Soo Finnish Nordic pine tree and sun with the outline of a skier mid-stride on the trails. The rustic wooden frame makes an ideal compliment that's ready to display in your home or office.

Glide wax package item
Glide wax package
$75

Starting bid

Our friends at Algoma Bicycle Company have got the get up and GLIDE you need to make the most of your time on skinny skis. This glide wax package includes 4 bottles of Vauhti liquid glide wax for various temperatures and conditions, fiberlene and cork for application and is valued at $190! Find out how to make the most of these supplies by using the included golden ticket to attend a ski waxing clinic at Algoma Bicycle Co. with expert wax technician Paul DeBeer.

Grip wax package item
Grip wax package
$125

Starting bid

Our friends at Algoma Bicycle Company are here to help you get a GRIP when out on your classic skinny skis. This grip wax package includes 11 grip waxes by Swix and Vauhti for various temperatures and conditions, base cleaner and cork for application and is valued at $260! Get a glimpse into the magical world of wax application by using the included golden ticket to attend a ski waxing clinic at Algoma Bicycle Co. with expert wax technician Paul DeBeer.

Fuelling and hydration package item
Fuelling and hydration package
$60

Starting bid

Get going and keep going out on the trails with this fuelling and hydration package provided by Algoma Bicycle Co. valued at $170! This includes a Toko brand hydration belt, Skratch Labs hydration and electrolyte mixes and 10 carbohydrate and fuelling snacks from bands such as Clif Books, Skratch energy bar and energy chews, Krono gel and bars.

Pink Tifosi sunglasses item
Pink Tifosi sunglasses item
Pink Tifosi sunglasses
$15

Starting bid

These pink Tifosi sunglasses have got you covered for sun protection and style! Thanks to our friends at Algoma Bicycle Co, you'll be ready to hit the trails for some spring skiing.

TLC package item
TLC package
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to some tender loving care with this luxurious gift bag, featuring Bath and Body Works body wash, body lotion and 3-wick candle. With a chocolate bar to round it off, this items says 'aaaaahhhhh....'!

Sweet memories photo gift basket item
Sweet memories photo gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Capture sweet memories and share the moment with friends with this Instant Photo Camera and candy basket, featuring sour worms, sea salt caramel pecan clusters, lemon and orange gummies and strawberry gum!

Ninja lunch kit item
Ninja lunch kit
$10

Starting bid

There's no need to be stealth when your lunch kit is this stylish! Fuel your adventures with this matching ninja lunch kit that includes a lunch bag, napkins, ice packs, snacks and a bento box with cutlery.

Easter gift basket item
Easter gift basket
$50

Starting bid

The Easter Bunny would be jealous of this luxurious basket of festive treats and treasures! This gift has everything you need to welcome spring and celebrate Easter, with 2 spring-themed drinking glasses, 2 crochet kits, 4 packages of Peter Rabbit themed gummy candies, Easter decor, placemats and tea towel, a stuffed Easter bunny, lemon and raspberry macarons, 6 bunny-themed party crackers, all in a handy textile basket.

Photo session voucher with Relative Media Content item
Photo session voucher with Relative Media Content
$50

Starting bid

A selfie stick can only do so much! It's time to book a professional photographer for your personal, business, and creative needs. This mini photography session with Matt Swiderski’s photo/video business, Relative Media Content, is just what you need!

Crochet blue and purple dragon item
Crochet blue and purple dragon
$15

Starting bid

Hand made by one of our vey own senior race team talents, this blue and purple dragon brings magic on and off the ski trails!

Crochet white and purple dragon item
Crochet white and purple dragon
$10

Starting bid

Hand made by one of our vey own senior race team talents, this white and purple crochet dragon would make a perfect après ski buddy!

Pink Sephora Gift Basket item
Pink Sephora Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

You're an athlete who works hard on and off the trails. You deserve to be enveloped in a cloud of pink, delightfully-smelling, sweet-tasting bliss! This Sephora gift basket includes a bottle of no. 40 Sol de Janeiro fragrance, Sephora Lip Oil, Sephora cleansing wipes, Berry Bliss Touchland, a very cute hair clip, a cherry scented candle, candy and gum! Bid wildly - you've earned it!

Salomon hat and sling belt bag item
Salomon hat and sling belt bag
$30

Starting bid

You'll be kitted out and ready to hit the trails this dryland season in your new Salomon hat and Salomon pulse sling belt bag!

Knitter's joy bundle - yarn bowl, needles and chunky yarn item
Knitter's joy bundle - yarn bowl, needles and chunky yarn
$20

Starting bid

What better way to wind down and cozy up after a long ski than to knit? This kit has the essentials to start your next project - a beautiful blue pottery yarn bowl, light blue chunky yarn and bamboo knitting needles. Cast on and watch the snow flakes fly!

3 puzzle set item
3 puzzle set
$30

Starting bid

Once you've logged your skilometres for the day and you've hung your mittens up to dry, it's the right time to settle in with a warm cup of tea or cocoa and get puzzling! This set of 3 puzzles features natural scenery and a mesmerizing mosaic to keep you focused for hours while the snow piles up outside.

Water cannon! item
Water cannon!
$15

Starting bid

Water fun doesn't have to end when the snow melts! Have a blast this summer and keep your teammates cool during hot dryland practices with the Zuru X-Shot Hydro Cannon.

Sandro's restaurant gift pack item
Sandro's restaurant gift pack
$20

Starting bid

The perfect choice for the super fan of pasta, pizza and home cooked goodness - a $50 gift card to Sandro's Restaurant and a souvenir t-shirt (child's size small) to rep your fave night out.

Vehicle maintenance at Steelton Xpress Lube item
Vehicle maintenance at Steelton Xpress Lube
$25

Starting bid

The good folks at Steelton Xpress Lube care about supporting Soo Finnish Nordic programming as much as they care about keeping your vehicle's engine running smoothly. With this voucher you will get first class service for a lube, oil and filter change to keep your motor purring.

Trevor Tchir NEW ALBUM! item
Trevor Tchir NEW ALBUM!
$30

Starting bid

Trevor Tchir's new CD, "What Fools Endure", first copy sold, before official May 2026 release.

Water flosser item
Water flosser
$100

Starting bid

Work on your podium smile and keep your teeth and body healthy with this Oral B Water Flosser, generously donated by Dr. Eric Piscopo with Bay Dental Group.

Soft bunny easter basket item
Soft bunny easter basket
$20

Starting bid

Hop along this Easter with your new little cozy blue bunny pal who's an easy houseguest - he brings with him a package of sour gummy rings to share!

"Essence" lip balm set item
"Essence" lip balm set
$20

Starting bid

“Essence” Lip Balm Set with Glossy Butter Bomb, Juicy Bomb Shiny Lipgloss, HydraKiss Lip Oil, Birthday Bomb Shiny Lipgloss and Juicy Melon Tinted Lip and Cheek Balm
Starting bid ($20)

Cozy up package item
Cozy up package
$15

Starting bid

Nothing says cozy like snuggling up with this fluffy blanket, warm socks and a soft buddy after a good ski!

Soccer cleats size 5 item
Soccer cleats size 5 item
Soccer cleats size 5
$5

Starting bid

Our skiers are multi-sport athletes, gearing up for the soccer season once the snow melts. These size 5 Adidas soccer cleats have hot pink stripes that Johannes Hosflot Klaebo would approve of!

Soccer cleats - size 2 item
Soccer cleats - size 2 item
Soccer cleats - size 2
$5

Starting bid

Our skiers are multi-sport athletes, gearing up for the soccer season once the snow melts. These size 2 Adidas soccer cleats have neon green stripes that will definitely help you set land speed records on this pitch this summer.

Original painting by local artist R. Richards item
Original painting by local artist R. Richards
$40

Starting bid

Capture the beauty of the Algoma region displaying this original painting by local artist R. Richards. The painting is 24" x 31".

K&B Sports ski bag item
K&B Sports ski bag
$20

Starting bid

Our friends at Duke of Windsor Sport Shop have generously donated this K&B Sports ski bag. It'll fit one pair of cross country skis and one pair of poles, helping you keep your stuff together when heading out to the trails!

Swix active wear pants item
Swix active wear pants
$40

Starting bid

Our friends at Duke of Windsor Sport Shop have generously donated these Swix brand active wear pants, women's size Large. They're the perfect wardrobe piece for shoulder season - spring skiing, and heading right into trail running in mud and bud season!

Swix cross country ski gloves item
Swix cross country ski gloves
$25

Starting bid

Our friends at Duke of Windsor Sport Shop have generously donated these Swix brand gloves, junior size Medium.

Louis Garneau ski gloves - Men's size Medium item
Louis Garneau ski gloves - Men's size Medium
$35

Starting bid

Our friends at Duke of Windsor Sport Shop have generously donated these Louis Garneau brand ski gloves, adult size Medium. These are great for skating, hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and biking.

Louis Garneau Nordic Ski Hat item
Louis Garneau Nordic Ski Hat
$30

Starting bid

Our friends at Duke of Windsor Sport Shop have generously donated this adult sized Louis Garneau nordic ski hat!

Louis Garneau ski gloves - women's size Small item
Louis Garneau ski gloves - women's size Small
$30

Starting bid

Our friends at Duke of Windsor Sport Shop have generously donated these Louis Garneau brand ski gloves, women's size Small. These are great for skating, hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and biking.

Smartwool nordic ski socks - size Large item
Smartwool nordic ski socks - size Large
$15

Starting bid

Our friends at Duke of Windsor Sport Shop have generously donated these Smartwood brand nordic ski socks, adult size Large.

Smartwool nordic ski socks - adult size Small item
Smartwool nordic ski socks - adult size Small
$15

Starting bid

Our friends at Duke of Windsor Sport Shop have generously donated these Smartwool brand nordic ski socks, adult size small.

CTR 'Stuff-It' LED Belt Bag item
CTR 'Stuff-It' LED Belt Bag
$10

Starting bid

Our friends at Duke of Windsor Sport Shop have generously donated this CTR brand "Stuff It" LED belt bag. It's the perfect place to store keys, a snack, and your phone while out on a running, hiking or skiing adventure. In the dark morning or evening, turn on the build in LED lights to make sure you can be seen!

CTR "Stuff-It" belt bag item
CTR "Stuff-It" belt bag
$10

Starting bid

Our friends at Duke of Windsor Sport Shop have generously donated this CTR brand "Stuff It" belt bag. It's the perfect place to store keys, a snack, and your phone while out on a running, hiking or skiing adventure.

Mio's Furniture Fashions Gift Certificate item
Mio's Furniture Fashions Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Have you had your eye on a new comfy chair for your living room? An accent rug to tie the space together? This gift certificate, generously donated by Mio's Furniture Fashions, will help get you there!

Laresar Clean Robot Vacuum item
Laresar Clean Robot Vacuum
$25

Starting bid

Who has time to sweep and vacuum when there are 45 kilometres of ski trails to crush at Hiawatha Highlands? The Laresar Clean Robot Vacuum will take care of pet hair, dust, and crumbs from your morning pulla bread so you can focus on what really matters - skiing!

Women's Canada Cycling Jersey item
Women's Canada Cycling Jersey
$5

Starting bid

In summer when you can't be out on two skis, zipping around on two wheels is pretty fun, too. This Primal brand short-sleeved cycling jersey, women's size 2XL, will help you rep Canada in style on your next biking adventure.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!