Soroptimist International of South Delta Silent Auction February 2026

Value: $400

Donated by: Tsawwassen Springs Golf





This package includes four golf plus power cart passes to play the stunning 18 hole par 70 Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course.





The course was fully redesigned in 2012 and naturally divides into a more mature south side and a wilder north side.





The south side consists of 10 brand new holes. Most of the large and beautiful trees of the original course have either been retained in place or have been transplanted to new locations. Many of these trees stand out when playing alongside the bluff at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th holes. A large pond – one of six on the course – defines the shape of many holes, especially the 7th and 8th. Adjacent to the 9th is Gordy’s Bridge, retained from the original course. Except for this bridge and the many trees retained, the south side is a brand new course. Golfers of the original course will be happy to hear that all the charm of the old course is still there, but the drainage has been vastly improved!





There are eight holes on the north side, where a serpentine watercourse provides a wildlife habitat giving character to the 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes. Golfers will often see a Great Blue Heron – inspiration for the Tsawwassen Springs logo – scouring for fish here. The 18th comes home to an exciting peninsular green, continuing the water theme of the entire course.





In general, the north side is more contoured than the south side, while showing off great expanses of natural areas. Building on the beauty and playability of the natural landscape, the design of the north side maximizes wildlife habitat while providing many varied golfing challenges. While playing the north side, don't forget to look up – there are great views to the North Shore Mountains at every turn.





Certificate expiry: Jun 30 2026





https://www.tsawwassensprings.ca/golf-recreation/