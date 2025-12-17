Soroptimist International of South Delta Silent Auction February 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
Value: $4,600
Donated by: Dignity Memorial (Service Corporation International)
When: March 26 2026 @ 7:00 pm
Against: Los Angles Kings
Located on the TD Executive Suite Level in the lower bowl of Rogers Arena, the Loge Club is the ultimate space for arena entertainment in an all-inclusive setting. For you and 5 guests, enjoy premium cuisine at your reserved dining table and immerse yourself in the action from your private box seats. Alcoholic beverages and gratuities excluded.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by: Save On Foods Tsawwassen
Stock your pantry, treat yourself to fresh local produce, or pick up your favourite specialty items. Whether you’re planning a family dinner, hosting a gathering, or simply love the convenience of quality groceries close to home, this gift card offers flexibility, value, and plenty of delicious possibilities.
Save‑On‑Foods is known for its wide selection, friendly service, and commitment to supporting local growers and producers—making this a practical and appealing item for any household.
Starting bid
Value: $800
Donated by: Beach Grove Golf Club
This package includes a round of golf for four with golf carts, to play the historic Beach Grove Golf Course.
Set against the backdrop of Boundary Bay, Beach Grove is a coastal classic — a walkable, tree-lined, 18 hole course that rewards precision, imagination, and heart. Originally shaped nearly a century ago, the layout remains timeless: challenging enough to test a seasoned player, yet welcoming for every golfer who loves the game.
Thanks to a mild climate and meticulous year-round conditioning, Beach Grove is playable in every season — firm fairways, fast greens, and the freedom to tee it up whenever inspiration strikes. Here, golf isn’t defined by a calendar — it’s simply part of life by the coast.
Certificate expiry: Dec 31 2026
https://www.beachgrovegolf.com/
Starting bid
Value: $1,350
Donated by: TOTO Ltd.
Luxury meets sustainability in the WASHLET S5 Elongated Bidet Toilet Seat, which showcases a refined tankless profile that’s 19% slimmer, reducing material use. Endless warm water, PREMIST® for a cleaner bowl, and EWATER+® to cleanse the wand elevate hygiene and comfort. A heated seat, warm air dryer, nightlight, and intuitive remote offer personalized settings for four users. Colour: cotton
SPECS: https://www.totousa.com/filemanager_uploads/product_assets/SpecSheet/SS-02274_SW3446.pdf
Starting bid
Value: $120
Donated by: Anonymous
Deep fried taste without the fat! This countertop oven features Air Fry Technology, which uses high intensity hot air to bake, brown, and crisp your favorite fried foods with little to no oil. Two control knobs simplify cooking, letting you set the timer and choose from five cooking functions: Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, and Keep Warm. On the toasting function, the trademarked EvenToast Technology evenly distributes heat and infrared energy to optimize even toasting. The interior is large enough to fit up to four slices of bread or a 9" pizza, and it's great for fresh or frozen snacks.
Starting bid
Value: $50
Donated by: RiverHouse Restaurant & Pub
Since 1997 the RiverHouse Restaurant & Pub has established a rich history and relationship with the community of Delta. Family owned, it is the place where great food & good friends come together! The RiverHouse prides themselves in having an experienced and friendly service team who treat every guest as a VIP. Home to one of the largest heated patios in Delta and boasting incredible views and magnificent year-round sunsets, you can enjoy delicious seasonal fare or one of the rotating comfort food dishes and watch the eagles soar!
Starting bid
Value: $50
Donated By: Cue's N Cushion
A cozy hangout where games, good vibes, and great company come together. Your local spot to relax, play, and unwind.
Cue’s N Cushion was born from a family vision to create a space where fun, relaxation, and meaningful moments thrive. What started as a simple idea - a local spot where people could unwind and enjoy great company - grew into something much more. Cue’s N Cushion is a place for all ages and all occasions. From friendly games of pool and competitive darts, to cozy board game nights and lively arcade sessions, they offer something for everyone.
Whether you're planning a date night, a family outing, a casual get-together, or a private event - every detail has been crafted to make your experience memorable. The coffee shot menu and Mediterranean-inspired kitchen brings bold flavors and comforting favorites to your table, making Cue’s N Cushion as much about good eats as it is about great times. Whether you go to play, dine, or just relax, Cue’s N Cushion is your go-to destination for entertainment, community, and connection. Welcome to your new favorite spot.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated By: City of Delta, Parks & Recreation
This $100 City of Delta Parks & Recreation gift card is your ticket to fun, fitness, and unforgettable experiences!
From swimming and skating to fitness classes, sports programs, camps, and community events—there’s something for every age and energy level. Whether you’re treating the kids, planning a date night, leveling up your workouts, or gifting someone the joy of play, this card delivers big smiles and even bigger value.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated By: City of Delta, Parks & Recreation
This $100 City of Delta Parks & Recreation gift card is your ticket to fun, fitness, and unforgettable experiences!
From swimming and skating to fitness classes, sports programs, camps, and community events—there’s something for every age and energy level. Whether you’re treating the kids, planning a date night, leveling up your workouts, or gifting someone the joy of play, this card delivers big smiles and even bigger value.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Donated by: The Art Department
This auction item includes four beautiful hand-crafted bracelets made from semi-precious stones and freshwater pearls AND a $50 gift card that can be used towards classes at The Art Department's amazing studio.
The Art Department is a creative art and pottery studio for all ages where you can dive into various art classes, workshops, special events, private parties, drop-in activities and open studio time to explore everything from wheel throwing, mixed media, painting, drawing, jewelry-making (and more). They have 1800 square feet of creative space waiting for you to spread out and let your creativity run wild. Check out their website and see what strikes your fancy!
Starting bid
Value: $310
Donated by: Four Winds Beach House & Brewery
This gift basket contains an assortment of cool merchandise - a cozy hoodie, embroidered ball cap, boxed wooden matches, a koozie, a Turkish towel AND a $100 gift card for Four Winds Beach House & Brewery.
Located in the vibrant new Southlands area of Tsawwassen, Four Winds Beach House & Brewery offers a west coast take on the classic beer hall. They celebrate both traditional and modern brewing methods, paired with exceptional hospitality and memorable dining experiences. Located just a short stroll from one of the Lower Mainland’s most beautiful beaches, Four Winds Beach House & Brewery is a destination worth exploring.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by: Tammy Matson, Matson Real Estate Group
Stay warm and comfortable in cold weather with this i2 Intense Innovations Heated Vest, designed to deliver reliable, adjustable heat exactly where you need it.
Featuring up to 8 hours of heat, three temperature settings, and 9 heating zones, this water resistant vest is perfect for outdoor work, sports, travel, or everyday winter wear.
With its 10,000mAh rechargeable power bank, this heated vest is designed to help maintain body warmth in chilly environments without bulky layers. Whether you’re spending long hours outside or just want extra comfort on cold days, this vest gets the job done.
Starting bid
Value: $400
Donated by: Tsawwassen Springs Golf
This package includes four golf plus power cart passes to play the stunning 18 hole par 70 Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course.
The course was fully redesigned in 2012 and naturally divides into a more mature south side and a wilder north side.
The south side consists of 10 brand new holes. Most of the large and beautiful trees of the original course have either been retained in place or have been transplanted to new locations. Many of these trees stand out when playing alongside the bluff at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th holes. A large pond – one of six on the course – defines the shape of many holes, especially the 7th and 8th. Adjacent to the 9th is Gordy’s Bridge, retained from the original course. Except for this bridge and the many trees retained, the south side is a brand new course. Golfers of the original course will be happy to hear that all the charm of the old course is still there, but the drainage has been vastly improved!
There are eight holes on the north side, where a serpentine watercourse provides a wildlife habitat giving character to the 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes. Golfers will often see a Great Blue Heron – inspiration for the Tsawwassen Springs logo – scouring for fish here. The 18th comes home to an exciting peninsular green, continuing the water theme of the entire course.
In general, the north side is more contoured than the south side, while showing off great expanses of natural areas. Building on the beauty and playability of the natural landscape, the design of the north side maximizes wildlife habitat while providing many varied golfing challenges. While playing the north side, don't forget to look up – there are great views to the North Shore Mountains at every turn.
Certificate expiry: Jun 30 2026
Starting bid
Value: $1000
Donated by: Anonymous
Upgrade your kitchen with the BLANCO CULINA Mini Faucet, a compact yet high-performance faucet designed for modern kitchens. Crafted with BLANCO’s renowned quality, this faucet combines sleek design with everyday functionality.
This faucet features a pull-down dual hand-spray with magnetic holder, 360 degree swivel, 2.2 GPM flow rate, and sold brass construction from a trusted German brand. The classic metal finish gives a contemporary high-end look, and the compact design is ideal for smaller sinks or minimalist kitchens. This faucet is perfect for kitchen renovations, upgrades, or replacements where style and quality matter without sacrificing space.
SPECS: Model 401568
Starting bid
Value: $600
Donated by: Anonymous
Upgrade your kitchen with the Rivana Semi Pro Faucet, a high-performance faucet designed for modern kitchens. Crafted with BLANCO’s renowned quality, this faucet combines sleek design with everyday functionality.
This faucet features an insulated pull-down dual hand-spray with dual selectable spray pattern, 360 degree swivel, 1.5 GPM flow rate, a ceramic disc cartridge, and sold brass construction from a trusted German brand. The matte black finish gives a contemporary high-end look, and is perfect for kitchen renovations, upgrades, or replacements where style and quality matter.
SPECS:
https://www.blanco.com/ca-en/faucets/rivana-f/rivana-semi-pro-high-pressure-special-colours-pdp-189.807/?articleNr=443019
Starting bid
Value: $345
Donated by: Ma Maison + Co
Bring warmth, beauty, and effortless elegance into any home with this thoughtfully curated gift basket courtesy of Ma Maison + Co.
Nestled inside a stunning Indaba cotton basket adorned with a heart embellishment, this collection blends natural textures with soft, inviting fragrance. At the center is the show-stopping Indaba Orange Blossom 7-wick, heart-shaped candle, filling the room with a luminous, romantic glow and a fresh, floral scent that feels both comforting and refined.
Layer in cozy charm with a cotton throw perfect for draping over a sofa or curling up with on quiet evenings, and add a handcrafted Indaba wooden bead garland for a touch of artisanal style. Completing the basket is La Vie linen water, a delicate, refreshing mist that transforms linens, throws, and clothing into everyday luxuries.
This basket is more than a gift – it’s an invitation to slow down, savor the moment, and surround yourself with beauty.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated by: Ursula Schmelcher
Cactus Club is your go-to for elevated everyday dining. The vibe is upbeat and stylish—fueled by energetic music, magnetic people, and spaces that feel as good as they look.
The chef-driven menu delivers bold, refined dishes with something for every craving.
Enjoy modern dining, including daily lunch, dinner, happy hour and late night.
https://www.cactusclubcafe.com/
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated by: Anonymous
Celebrate Canadian flavour with this delightful Canada Basket, brimming with an irresistible assortment of sweet treats and cozy comforts. Perfect for gifting—or indulging yourself—this basket brings together classic favourites inspired by Canada’s love of maple and homemade goodness.
Inside you’ll find maple flavoured nuts, nougat, fudge, candies, chutney, cookies, hot chocolate, and jam.
Whether you’re craving something sweet, warming up on a chilly day, or sharing with friends and family, this basket offers a little something for everyone. A charming and crowd-pleasing item that’s sure to spark smiles!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by: The Keg Steakhouse + Bar
Treat yourself – or someone special – to an unforgettable dining experience with a $100 gift card to The Keg Steakhouse + Bar!
Known for its perfectly aged steaks, slow-roasted prime rib, fresh seafood, and indulgent desserts, The Keg is the go-to spot for celebrations, date nights, business dinners, or simply enjoying an exceptional meal. With so much to love - Premium steaks cooked to perfection, extensive wine and cocktail selection, and fresh seafood & classic favorites, no trip to the Keg is complete without their famous Billy Miner Pie!
Whether you're craving a juicy filet mignon, a succulent lobster tail, or a decadent dessert, this $100 gift card makes it even sweeter. Perfect for date nights, anniversaries, birthdays, client dinners, or just a well-deserved night out – you won’t regret bidding on this item!
Expiry: June 3 2026
Starting bid
Value: $225
Donated by: Robin's Nest Pottery
Large Signature Bowl
14”w x 4.75”h
Reduction fired with Shino and Ash glazes
This gorgeous bowl made by local potter Robin Jenkins, is just waiting to be the centrepiece of your next dinner party! Functional as well as decorative - not only is this bowl a joy to look at but it is dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe as well.
Robin is passionate about working with clay, and her skill and talent shine through in every piece that she lovingly hand-crafts. Don’t pass up the opportunity to bid on this stunning original piece by a well-known local artist.
Starting bid
Value: $250
Donated by: Diamond J
0.15 CT. T.W. diamond bell drop earrings in sterling silver
Don't pass up the opportunity to bid on these dazzling bell drop diamond earrings! Sophisticated and elegant, these stunning earrings will most definitely elevate any outfit.
Jean Jacques (JJ) has been a trusted diamond setter in Vancouver for over 25 years. He began his jewelry career in Lebanon, where he apprenticed under some of Beirut's most esteemed jewelry designers. He arrived in Canada in 1998 and soon earned a reputation for uncompromising quality and a meticulous eye for fine detail. Having recently moved to Tsawwassen, Diamond J Jewelry is excited to be of service and part of the South Delta community.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by: Delta Stageworks Theatre
Tickets for two to this unique event presented by the Delta Heritage Society in partnership with Delta Stageworks Theatre. This arts & heritage event is an amazing way to explore the beautifully preserved Kirkland House and Harris Barn on historic Arthur Drive in Ladner.
At the heart of the experience is a 45-minute Living History Tour inside Kirkland House and Harris Barn. Guided by volunteer docents, small groups of guests will move through the house and encounter costumed actors portraying real-life members of the Kirkland family – all based on histories from the Delta Archives. Of course, we can't forget the tea and pastries that are the cherry on top of this unique local event.
In past years this event has sold out, so bid now to ensure you don't miss out!
Date: Sunday, September 27 2026
Starting bid
Value: $1000
Donated by: Graham Construction & Engineering Inc.
The winner of this auction item will enjoy a one-night stay in a Deluxe King City View room at the luxurious Rosewood Hotel Georgia. This prize includes breakfast for two at the 1927 Lounge, and valet parking for one vehicle.
The Rosewood Hotel Georgia is a 12-story luxury hotel in a stately Georgian Revival architectural style. Originally opened in 1927 and restored to blend historic Jazz Age elegance with modern, sophisticated design, it is often considered one of Western Canada’s most glamourous hotels. Surround yourself in classic 1920s glamour with contemporary touches, characterized by moody marbles, plush velvet, and gorgeous art deco details.
Certificate Expiry: July 23 2026
https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/hotel-georgia-vancouver
Starting bid
Value: $150
Donated by: Zipursky Mortgage Services
Up for auction is a $150 gift card to Il Posto, Casual Italian Eatery, one of Ladner’s favorite spots for delicious, authentic Italian food. Whether you're planning a romantic dinner, a family celebration, or a night out with friends, this gift card has you covered.
Choose from fresh house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and classic Italian entrées, paired with an excellent wine selection in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.
Perfect for date nights, birthdays, anniversaries, or simply enjoying a fantastic meal without worrying about the bill!
Starting bid
Value $100
Donated by: L'aromas
Their mission is to create unforgettable customer experiences, in your home away from home, by delivering exceptional services and products made with love.
This prize can be used at any of L'aromas 4 locations and can be used to select a specialty coffee, a delectable bakery item, as well as breakfast and lunch. Don't miss out!
Starting bid
Value $100
Donated by: L'aromas
Their mission is to create unforgettable customer experiences, in your home away from home, by delivering exceptional services and products made with love.
This prize can be used at any of L'aromas 4 locations and can be used to select a specialty coffee, a delectable bakery item, as well as breakfast and lunch. Don't miss out!
Starting bid
Donated by Sharon Farrish
Value $120
Cozy, Customizable Warmth! 🌟
Stay warm and comfortable all season long with this Queen‑Size Electric Blanket, (84" x 90") designed for effortless comfort and everyday convenience. Whether you're curling up with a book, settling in for a restful night, or taking the chill off a cool morning, this blanket delivers reliable, soothing heat exactly the way you like it.
✨ Key Features
💡 Why You’ll Love It
This blanket is perfect for reducing nighttime chills, lowering heating costs, or adding a touch of luxury to your bed. It heats up quickly, stays consistently warm, and is simple to care for — a practical upgrade for any home.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!