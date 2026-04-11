Soroptimist International Western Canada Region's Shop
V-neck T-shirt - Size SMALL
$36
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
0
V-neck T-shirt - Size MEDIUM
$36
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
0
V-neck T-shirt - Size LARGE
$36
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
0
V-neck T-shirt - Size XL
$36
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
0
V-neck T-shirt - Size 2XL
$36
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
0
V-neck T-shirt - Size 3XL
$36
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Cap sleeves Side seams
Tear away label
0
Fleece Jacket - Size SMALL
$83
The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
Sizes: S - 3XL
The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
Sizes: S - 3XL
0
Fleece Jacket - Size MED
$83
The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
Sizes: S - 3XL
The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
Sizes: S - 3XL
0
Fleece Jacket - Size LARGE
$83
The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
Sizes: S - 3XL
The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
Sizes: S - 3XL
0
Fleece Jacket - Size XL
$83
The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
Sizes: S - 3XL
The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
Sizes: S - 3XL
0
Fleece Jacket - Size 2XL
$83
The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
Sizes: S - 3XL
The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
Sizes: S - 3XL
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3/4 Sleeve Button Shirt - SIZE 20
$64
Made from a comfortable blend of 65% cotton, 30% polyester, and 5% elastane for a soft feel and flexibility.
Features an open neckline with a slimline placket, perfect for a stylish look.
Available in ladies’ 3/4 sleeve style, with cuffed sleeves and a flattering curved hemline.
Offers a very good UPF rating, providing protection from harmful UV rays.
Made from a comfortable blend of 65% cotton, 30% polyester, and 5% elastane for a soft feel and flexibility.
Features an open neckline with a slimline placket, perfect for a stylish look.
Available in ladies’ 3/4 sleeve style, with cuffed sleeves and a flattering curved hemline.
Offers a very good UPF rating, providing protection from harmful UV rays.
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Magical HERStory Tour Notebook
$6
Spiral Bound 100 page notebook.
Spiral Bound 100 page notebook.
0
Magical HERStory Tour Foldable Grocery Tote
$4.50
0
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