Soroptimist International Western Canada Region

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Soroptimist International Western Canada Region

About this shop

Soroptimist International Western Canada Region's Shop

V-neck T-shirt - Size SMALL item
V-neck T-shirt - Size SMALL
$36
  • 5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
  • Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
  • Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability 
  • Cap sleeves Side seams 
  • Tear away label  
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V-neck T-shirt - Size MEDIUM item
V-neck T-shirt - Size MEDIUM
$36
  • 5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
  • Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
  • Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability 
  • Cap sleeves Side seams 
  • Tear away label  
0
V-neck T-shirt - Size LARGE item
V-neck T-shirt - Size LARGE
$36
  • 5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
  • Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
  • Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability 
  • Cap sleeves Side seams 
  • Tear away label  
0
V-neck T-shirt - Size XL item
V-neck T-shirt - Size XL
$36
  • 5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
  • Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
  • Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability 
  • Cap sleeves Side seams 
  • Tear away label  
0
V-neck T-shirt - Size 2XL item
V-neck T-shirt - Size 2XL
$36
  • 5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
  • Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
  • Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability 
  • Cap sleeves Side seams 
  • Tear away label  
0
V-neck T-shirt - Size 3XL item
V-neck T-shirt - Size 3XL
$36
  • 5.3 oz./yd² (US) 8.8 oz./L yd (CA),100% cotton
  • Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, the Gildan® Heavy Cotton family has been remastered for improved printability, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
  • Semi-fitted Rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability 
  • Cap sleeves Side seams 
  • Tear away label 
0
Fleece Jacket - Size SMALL item
Fleece Jacket - Size SMALL
$83
  • The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
  • Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
  • Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
  • Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
  • Sizes:  S - 3XL
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Fleece Jacket - Size MED item
Fleece Jacket - Size MED
$83
  • The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
  • Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
  • Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
  • Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
  • Sizes:  S - 3XL
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Fleece Jacket - Size LARGE item
Fleece Jacket - Size LARGE
$83
  • The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
  • Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
  • Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
  • Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
  • Sizes:  S - 3XL
0
Fleece Jacket - Size XL item
Fleece Jacket - Size XL
$83
  • The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
  • Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
  • Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
  • Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
  • Sizes:  S - 3XL
0
Fleece Jacket - Size 2XL item
Fleece Jacket - Size 2XL
$83
  • The Novarra Jacket is an ideal mid-layer for urban adventures or outdoor activities during chilly days.
  • Crafted from ultra-soft ottoman-knit fleece, this jacket offers both comfort and style.
  • Features low-profile, zippered hand warmer pockets for added functionality.
  • Made with recycled polyester to help reduce your environmental footprint.
  • Sizes:  S - 3XL
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3/4 Sleeve Button Shirt - SIZE 20 item
3/4 Sleeve Button Shirt - SIZE 20
$64
  • Made from a comfortable blend of 65% cotton, 30% polyester, and 5% elastane for a soft feel and flexibility.
  • Features an open neckline with a slimline placket, perfect for a stylish look.
  • Available in ladies’ 3/4 sleeve style, with cuffed sleeves and a flattering curved hemline.
  • Offers a very good UPF rating, providing protection from harmful UV rays.
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Magical HERStory Tour Notebook item
Magical HERStory Tour Notebook
$6

Spiral Bound 100 page notebook.

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Magical HERStory Tour Foldable Grocery Tote item
Magical HERStory Tour Foldable Grocery Tote
$4.50
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!