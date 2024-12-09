Soul of Sumud

“Divine Resilience” | Adèle Ostrander @colourforbrains 100ml The Palestinian people have gone above and beyond to educate the world not only about the horrors they are facing but also about the unbreakable Palestinian soul. A soul of resistance, resilience, and love. Palestinians have adapted and earned an ability to make something pure and joyful out of tremendous cruelty and pain that they do not deserve to go through. In this piece, I used a perfume bottle from a Zionist brand that was purchased in my youth in ignorance and gave it a new life with core symbols of Palestinian resistance. It reflects that once you become aware it is important to implement change. Palestinians refuse to be erased and quiet; their history and culture must be preserved through all of us until they are free from the Occupation and safe. This piece resists zionists by rejecting their erasure and replacing/repurposing with symbols of Palestinian values and resistance.

