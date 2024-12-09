Soul of Sumud

The Martyr (or “Al Shaheed”) | Ibn Ibrahim - framed
This piece arises from reflections on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the aggression across the broader region, and the countless martyrs who have ascended in the face of Zionist barbarity, enabled by the United States and its war industry. Witnessing these atrocities alongside the fight for liberation compels one to reflect on the courage of those who struggle for justice.
It is meant to honour and remember Shaheed Hajj Malik El-Shabazz (Malcolm X) for his unwavering stand against the American tyrants who sustain a global system of exploitation and genocide.
Artist Website:
https://www.ibnibrahim.studio/
B061
$250
Starting bid
Tala | @Kittaba Khaled and Reem - The Soul of My Soul - Original on Handmade Paper [Value $700]
The original will be mailed to the highest bidder after the Canada Post Strike.
B035
$250
Starting bid
Mixed Media On Vintage Paper | Tala Abunuwar @Kittaba
Original - Value [$700]
B003
$250
Starting bid
Rou7elrpu7 | Tala Abunuwar @Kittaba [ORIGINAL - FRAMED]
"I started 2 paintings about Reem and her grandfather and every time I started working on them I would cry and switch to something else! No painting can capture the emotions we felt seeing this amazing playful, kind, spirited man playing with his dead granddaughter with a smile as if she was just born! As if he sees beyond this dimension and is welcoming her birth in heaven. I never got to meet any of my grandparents but if I had a grandfather I would want him to be like him! He is a role model to every man! Thank you Grandfather for renewing our faith and helping us see beyond this world! You filled our souls with love and hope and our world with perception! Can’t get you out of my head and you're in my prayers always! #gazaisfree Thank you for #freeingoursouls"
B062
$300
Starting bid
Tala | @Kittaba
Embroidery On Handmade Paper [Value $700]
B002
$40
Starting bid
Bearing Witness | Rima Noureddine
This work is a collection of four pieces of pinched sculptures made from clay.
Pinching is a simple technique our ancestors used to shape clay with their fingers to document, create and convey their histories into ours. Clay comes from the land, and with clay, we connect our bodies to the clay body and the land. Pinch by pinch, I continue to reflect on what it means to be an active witness to the genocide in Palestine. These sculptures are my way of processing the act of witnessing the unbearable violence enacted on Palestine- the Land and its People. The resulting objects are symbols of offerings of hope for the imaginable sacrifices for freedom and liberation. Like clay that survived time, Palestine is here to stay. Bearing witness is an act of honouring the Land and its People. I hope these sculptures invite the viewer to reflect on how they process their grief in ways that connect them to community and land.
B005
$40
Starting bid
Palestine Map/Kuffiyeh- " Key to the homeland" | Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85 - FRAMED
I drew everything that came to my mind when I thought "Palestine". At the center is the map of an embroidered Palestine in shades of vibrant red, behind it the iconic black-and-white pattern of the kuffiyeh, symbolizes Palestinian resilience and identity. The olive branch represents peace and the deep cultural connection to olive trees as a symbol of life and heritage. A large vintage key, weathered but continues to be strong, symbolizes the right of return and memories of homes lost in the 1948 Nakba; a key etched in my memory from my childhood, and my grandmother's stories.
B007
$40
Starting bid
Girl with key "Keeper of the key" | Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85 - FRAMED
I remembered stories about the key told by my tita. It symbolized hope and I held on to the stories very closely. I imagined a young Palestinian girl standing in the foreground, holding an antique key tightly in her hands. The key, weathered and heavy with history, symbolizes the home her family was forced to leave in 1948. She wears a traditional embroidered Palestinian thobe, with the black-and-white kuffiyeh draped over her hair, reflecting her identity and resilience.
B015
$40
Starting bid
Art Is Resistance | DannaOray - ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
Be it through showing beauty amidst horror, supporting an idea, or even supporting the horrors themselves. Art is thought-provoking and emotionally challenging at times and that is needed now more than ever.
B016
$40
Starting bid
Art Is Resistance | DannaOray - ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
Be it through showing beauty amidst horror, supporting an idea, or even supporting the horrors themselves. Art is thought-provoking and emotionally challenging at times and that is needed now more than ever.
B019
$40
Starting bid
No Justice No Peace | Hina Masood - ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
No Justice, No Peace, captures the fractured essence of peace through the image of a golden peace symbol, shattered to its core by the struggle for justice in Palestine. The delicate fragments of stone and dirt, scattered across the canvas, embody the harsh reality that without a free Palestine, the ideal of peace remains an unattainable mirage. In this striking piece, Masood reflects the unyielding resilience of the Palestinian people—echoing the spirit of Sumud—where true peace can only emerge through unwavering resistance and the pursuit of justice.
B017
$40
Starting bid
The Roots of Palestine | Raghad Azzam - Sticks & Stones Studio
Amidst ongoing destruction, Palestinians continue to rise, resist, and endure. Created with pressed flowers, this piece symbolizes the strength to grow and bloom despite hardship, reflecting the resilience of the Palestinian people.
B028
$40
Starting bid
From the River to the Sea | Janette Rojas @janetteartdog
- ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
Is a call for human rights and freedoms and for peaceful coexistence. Palestine will be free.
B020
$40
Starting bid
Her Dance, Their Roots | Hina Masood - ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
This painting portrays a Palestinian woman dancing in a red dress, her head adorned with shimmering jewels that catch the light like fragments of history. Pink sparkles scatter from her hands, symbolizing the quiet magic of joy and defiance, even in the shadow of struggle. The olive tree beside her and the vast blue sky are witnesses to a moment of dignity and connection, celebrating the unshakable bond between people and land. This work speaks to sumud—not as stoic endurance, but as a dynamic, living force.
B021
$40
Starting bid
Bleeding Heart | Kassandra Gomez @ThatGirlKass - ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
Hands hold a heart that bleeds gold, symbolizing the people of Gaza whose lives are marked by loss yet are defined by an enduring will for justice. The gold bleeding from the heart serves as a stark reminder of the preciousness of life, while also confronting the harsh reality that hope cannot thrive in the absence of freedom. With this work, Gomez captures the rawness of struggle—not as a tragedy to be admired, but as a call to action, urging us to recognize the fight for justice as an essential path to true peace.
B022
$40
Starting bid
The Woman Who Will Return | Kassandra Gomez @ThatGirlKass
Kassandra Gomez’s painting depicts a woman from Gaza holding the key to her lost home—a quiet yet powerful symbol of memory, resistance, and the right to return. Rooted by the olive trees beside her, she embodies a connection to the land that transcends borders and time. Her gaze is not one of surrender but of unwavering hope, reflecting the spirit of sumud as both a personal and collective act of resilience.
B026
$40
Starting bid
Palestinian Sunbird with Poppy and Peregrine Feather: From the River to the Sea 2024 | Andy Tom Hunter @andytomhunter
This image combines a painting of a Palestinian Sunbird (the state bird of Palestine) feeding on a poppy, the stem of which is a blue river flowing into the sea. The composition emphasizes return, infinity, and repetition. The work is mounted and framed in yellow cedar (an acknowledgement of Lebanon). The work includes quotes from Walt Whitman, Mahmoud Darwish Dr. REFAAT Al-Areer, and The Feather of a Red-tailed Hawk. The Palestinian Sunbird was declared the national bird of Palestine in 2015 after the Israeli occupation authorities tried to change its name in their continuing efforts to erase Palestinian identity.
B027
$70
Starting bid
No More Farewells | Janette Rojas @janetteartdog
Janette Rojas is a portrait painter from the GTA. Over the past year, she has dedicated her art practice to amplifying Palestinian voices and to sharing their stories through her artwork. Based on an image by photojournalist Belal Khaled, whose documentation of the suffering and resistance of his people in Gaza inspired artists worldwide to reproduce his emotional photographs into paintings. This is one such image, it depicts the immense grief and loss in the moment of saying goodbye to a loved one so dear to you that it is hard to let go.
B038
$50
Starting bid
"Roots of Defiance" | Katya Belilovsky - FRAMED
A man grips an uprooted olive tree, his stance firm against a barren backdrop, symbolizing both loss and unyielding resistance.
B044
$200
Starting bid
Hiraeth 02 Acrylic On Canvas | Kimberly Hoang @papercutsq
Kimberly Hoang is a Vietnamese-American multidisciplinary artist based in Toronto. She is drawn to creating artwork that embraces the vulnerability embedded in everyday moments, memories, and identity. Through her work, she hopes to spark a bit more compassion and joy in the world. Inspired by the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in Gaza, where families sit amidst the rubble of their homes and the fractured remnants of their lives. This piece stands as a testament to the strength and spirit of the Palestinian people against overwhelming [email protected] | kimberlyh0ang.myportfolio.com
B034
$30
Starting bid
Resistance Is The Deepest Form Of Love 2023 | Areej Kaoud أريج قاعود @Areejkaoud - The Original will be sent to the highest bidder once the Canada Post Strike ends!
I created this artwork and wrote this phrase from a place of deep frustration that the world seemed to have forgotten that resistance is all love at the core. I am arguing it is not a mere kind of love, but it is the deepest form as it is immediately protective, selfless, rooted and collective. This kind of love precedes romantic love for another and is rooted in the reality of belonging to a land, a family and ancestors who passed down the responsibility to care and protect what gifted us the sentiment of belonging in the first place.
B039
$150
Starting bid
Art work name: Make Humus not Wall
Elevate your space with our vibrant and expressive Poster art print from an original. Showcasing a powerful collage. A young Palestinian girl embraces freedom against the backdrop of the iconic Dome of the Rock in the Holy Land. This art piece also features poignant script from The Wall in Palestine “Make Hummus not Wall” and the heartfelt Arabic declaration, “I choose you, my Homeland.” Specifications: • Printed on high-quality poster paper. • Paper has luxurious feel. • Paper has a natural-white, matte finish. • Archival inks ensure vibrant and long-lasting colors. •High printing quality guarantees exceptional clarity and precision • Artist signature “Mira Khatib” is part of the print.
B059
$150
Starting bid
@2hasssans
US size 8.5 womens air force 1s
Palestine always was, always is, and always will be.
This piece is about representing at the top of our lungs, proudly and unapologetically the unbreakable permanence of Palestine and it's people. Existence is resistance.
From the river to the sea, Palestine will be FREE!
B042
$70
Starting bid
Intifada + Sumud | Zakera @calligraphybyzakera - ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
resistance + resilience, uprising + steadfastness, collective movement + perseverance.
I N T I F A D A represents the outward, collective struggle, similar to the placement of this word in my painting - the calligraphy that is more apparent. S U M U D symbolizes the inner, enduring spirit of the people - placed inside the word I N T I F A D A. These two words represent both active resistance and the steadfast determination to persist. Together evoking a deep meaningful message of a powerful movement.
B60
$350
Starting bid
Humblebee tattoo $750 certificate
"This art auction is meant for those who would like to contribute as an act of advocacy and permanence to their respect, reflections, and solidarity towards the Palestinian people and our collective efforts toward their liberation"
B046
$30
Starting bid
Teardrop | Kaoutar Taghi @the_kreativ_pit
This piece is a visual confrontation of grief, loss, and resilience. The reinforced net evokes the imagery of a chain-link fence, symbolizing both the barriers and the entrapment experienced by displaced people in Gaza. Suspended against a stark white background, the fence alludes to confinement amidst the unattainable ideal of freedom and purity. A teardrop of blood streaks down, smearing the white surface, a visceral reminder of the violence and loss that saturates daily life for many in Gaza. The stark contrast between the unblemished white and the vivid red is deliberate—forcing the viewer to grapple with the rawness of pain against the backdrop of a world that often turns a blind eye. The smear disrupts the pristine surface, illustrating how the trauma of war and displacement cannot simply be ignored or erased. This piece serves as a call to action and reflection. It embodies the struggle and humanity of those whose lives are marked by suffering, urging us to confront their stories and resist the privilege of indifference.
B024
$40
Starting bid
Rehanna Khan - ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
These paintings were donated for an art fundraiser I co-hosted in 2016 to support aid and relief in Syria. The remaining pieces, created by myself and collected from friends, aim to raise funds for those in need, especially in occupied and war-torn regions. This abstract red painting, with its bold, chaotic strokes, reflects the emotional depth of Sumud—a powerful expression of resilience and resistance amidst ongoing hardship.
B041
$30
Starting bid
Portrait Artist Naomi @Printedbynaomi
B066
$30
Starting bid
The Calm of Aqsa | Hira Imam - Water Colour - laminated.
"Al-Aqsa - Jerusalem, Palestine. When it rebuilds again, rises again, lives again. A free Palestine"
B040
$40
Starting bid
A Testament to Hope - Rohan
Acrylic on Canvas
B043
$60
Starting bid
Hope & Faith | Zakera @calligraphybyzakera - ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
B052
$40
Starting bid
Al-Ikhlas
B056
$40
Starting bid
Mixed Medium on Cardstock - Arabic
B057
$40
Starting bid
Arabic Calligraphy - Protection - Mixed Paints
B065
$30
Starting bid
“Divine Resilience” | Adèle Ostrander @colourforbrains
100ml
The Palestinian people have gone above and beyond to educate the world not only about the horrors they are facing but also about the unbreakable Palestinian soul. A soul of resistance, resilience, and love. Palestinians have adapted and earned an ability to make something pure and joyful out of tremendous cruelty and pain that they do not deserve to go through. In this piece, I used a perfume bottle from a Zionist brand that was purchased in my youth in ignorance and gave it a new life with core symbols of Palestinian resistance. It reflects that once you become aware it is important to implement change. Palestinians refuse to be erased and quiet; their history and culture must be preserved through all of us until they are free from the Occupation and safe. This piece resists zionists by rejecting their erasure and replacing/repurposing with symbols of Palestinian values and resistance.
B063
$150
Starting bid
Niña de Sandía By Monica Ramírez
Watermelon Girl - Map Of Palestine Shown On Her Neck
B050
$150
Starting bid
Flower Etching - by Unknown
Dated 1650
B053
$40
Starting bid
Veins of Resistance
Htte Colective
B018
$300
Starting bid
“Reimagining Identity and Resilience Through Art” | Armin Haab [VALUE $800]
This series of lithographs by Armin Haab highlights the transformative power of art. Using the iconic image of Twiggy, Haab employs diverse printmaking techniques to explore themes of identity, resilience, and reinvention. These themes resonate deeply with the Palestinian struggle, as they reflect the creative persistence of a people navigating immense challenges while preserving their culture and humanity. Haab’s work invites us to see beyond borders and recognize the shared threads of the human experience
B047
$400
Starting bid
Gold framed paintings [Value $800]
B049
$100
Starting bid
"Entre Dans" by Erik Bersou
Coloured Etching - framed
