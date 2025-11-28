Soup Joumou 2026 Sponsorship

224 St. George St

Moncton, NB E1C 5J4, Canada

Official Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As our Official Sponsor, you receive exceptional visibility: your name associated with the event title (“presented by…”), your logo featured on all promotional materials, special media mentions, four VIP tickets, and the opportunity to speak during the event.

Gold Partner
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your support offers premium visibility, including your logo on our posters, programs, and social media, an official mention during the event, two VIP tickets, and recognition in our thank-you campaign

Silver Partner
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your support includes your logo featured on our social media platforms and on screen during the event, two admission tickets, and a public acknowledgment in our official program.

Bronze Partner
$500

Your contribution includes a mention on our social media platforms, placement on our collective thank-you board, and one discounted event ticket. A discount code will be provided for your event ticket.

Add a donation for ASHAMA: Association Haïtienne des Maritimes

$

