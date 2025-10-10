Corps de cadets 2710 Optimiste Laflèche

Corps de cadets 2710 Optimiste Laflèche

<p>Souper bénéfice - Corps de cadets Optimiste Laflèche</p>

3825 Rue Windsor

Saint-Hubert, QC J4T 2Z6, Canada

13 years and older
$25

What's included:

- Guest speaker

- Caesar salad

- Generous portion of spaghetti

- Bread and butter

- Decadent dessert

13 years and older - Enhanced Experience by Adult
$50

What's added to your experience:

- Priority table service

- 1 appetizer

- 1 beverage

- Coffee

6 to 12 years
$15

What's included:

- Guest speaker

- Caesar salad

- Generous portion of spaghetti

- Bread and butter

- Decadent dessert

2 to 5 years
$10

What's included:

- Guest speaker

- Caesar salad

- Generous portion of spaghetti

- Bread and butter

- Decadent dessert

EXTRA - Meatball
$5
EXTRA - Priority Table Service
$20

Service provided by the captain or officers for a personalized and distinguished experience

EXTRA - VIP Parking
$30

Privileged access via red carpet with ceremonial escort by a cadet. An entrance fit for a grand occasion!

VIP Table for 4 adults
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

What's included for the table:

- Priority table service

- Prime location facing the stage

- 2 appetizers (Cheese platter and nachos)

- 2 beverages included + coffee

- VIP red carpet escort

