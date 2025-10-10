<p>Souper bénéfice - Corps de cadets Optimiste Laflèche</p>

Hosted by
About this event
What's included:
- Guest speaker
- Caesar salad
- Generous portion of spaghetti
- Bread and butter
- Decadent dessert
What's added to your experience:
- Priority table service
- 1 appetizer
- 1 beverage
- Coffee
Service provided by the captain or officers for a personalized and distinguished experience
Privileged access via red carpet with ceremonial escort by a cadet. An entrance fit for a grand occasion!
What's included for the table:
- Priority table service
- Prime location facing the stage
- 2 appetizers (Cheese platter and nachos)
- 2 beverages included + coffee
- VIP red carpet escort

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!