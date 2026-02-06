Conseil d'affaires des hôtels Marriott du Québec

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Conseil d'affaires des hôtels Marriott du Québec

About this event

<p>Souper Poutine des hôtels Marriott du Québec</p>

1050 Rue De la Gauchetière O

Montréal, QC H3B 4C9, Canada

General Admission - Adult
$45

Access to the Poutine Dinner for the benefit of Enfant Soleil, including poutine buffet, musical entertainment, and bingo.

General Admission - Child (12 years and under)
$20

Access to the Poutine Dinner for children 12 years and under, including poutine buffet and entertainment, in a family-friendly and festive atmosphere.

Make a $50 donation
$50

Donate $50 to the benefit of Enfant Soleil. This ticket does not grant access to the event. Increase the quantity to make a larger donation.

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