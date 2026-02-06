<p>Souper Poutine des hôtels Marriott du Québec</p>

About this event
Access to the Poutine Dinner for the benefit of Enfant Soleil, including poutine buffet, musical entertainment, and bingo.
Access to the Poutine Dinner for children 12 years and under, including poutine buffet and entertainment, in a family-friendly and festive atmosphere.
Donate $50 to the benefit of Enfant Soleil. This ticket does not grant access to the event. Increase the quantity to make a larger donation.
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