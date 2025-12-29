Souper Quizghetti au profit de Parkinson Estrie 🍝

About this event
6 personnes par table. Inclus un repas trois services, un cocktail de bienvenue ainsi qu’un ticket de participation au tirage.
6 personnes par table. Inclus un repas trois services, un cocktail de bienvenue ainsi qu’un ticket de participation au tirage.
Inclus un repas trois services, un cocktail de bienvenue ainsi qu’un ticket de participation au tirage.
6 personnes par table. Inclus un repas trois services, un cocktail de bienvenue ainsi qu’un ticket de participation au tirage.
6 personnes par table. 17 ans et moins. Inclus un repas trois services, un cocktail de bienvenue ainsi qu’un ticket de participation au tirage.
$
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