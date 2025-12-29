L'Équipe Jeune Espoir

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L'Équipe Jeune Espoir

About this event

Souper Quizghetti au profit de Parkinson Estrie 🍝

300 Rue du Conseil

Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1J4, Canada

Adulte
$40

6 personnes par table. Inclus un repas trois services, un cocktail de bienvenue ainsi qu’un ticket de participation au tirage.

Proche aidant
$30

6 personnes par table. Inclus un repas trois services, un cocktail de bienvenue ainsi qu’un ticket de participation au tirage.

Étudiant
$30

Inclus un repas trois services, un cocktail de bienvenue ainsi qu’un ticket de participation au tirage.

Personne atteinte du parkinson
$20

6 personnes par table. Inclus un repas trois services, un cocktail de bienvenue ainsi qu’un ticket de participation au tirage.

Enfant
$20

6 personnes par table. 17 ans et moins. Inclus un repas trois services, un cocktail de bienvenue ainsi qu’un ticket de participation au tirage.

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