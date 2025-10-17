DOMINICAINES ENSEIGNANTES DU SAINT NOM DE JÉSUS DE FANJEAUX

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DOMINICAINES ENSEIGNANTES DU SAINT NOM DE JÉSUS DE FANJEAUX

About this event

Christmas Benefit Dinner 2025

58 Chem. du Domaine

Beaumont, QC G0R 1C0, Canada

Regular Ticket - Adult
$30

16 years and older

Regular Ticket - Child
$20

10 - 15 years old

Support Ticket ❤️
$70

✨A $40 tax receipt will be issued✨
A concrete gesture that contributes to the success of the event and the visibility of the cause!

Benefactor Ticket 🌟
$130

✨A $100 tax receipt will be issued and two drink tickets will be provided✨

A generous support that directly contributes to the mission of the Dominican Teaching Sisters in Quebec!

Patron Ticket 💎
$300

✨A $300 tax receipt will be issued✨

A mark of distinction and deep commitment to the educational mission of the Dominican Teaching Sisters in Quebec, and valuable support for future major projects!

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