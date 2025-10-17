Christmas Benefit Dinner 2025

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About this event
16 years and older
10 - 15 years old
✨A $40 tax receipt will be issued✨
A concrete gesture that contributes to the success of the event and the visibility of the cause!
✨A $100 tax receipt will be issued and two drink tickets will be provided✨
A generous support that directly contributes to the mission of the Dominican Teaching Sisters in Quebec!
✨A $300 tax receipt will be issued✨
A mark of distinction and deep commitment to the educational mission of the Dominican Teaching Sisters in Quebec, and valuable support for future major projects!
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