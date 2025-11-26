South Delta Minor Hockey's Silent Auction - U11 A3

4 Tickets to the Vancouver Goldeneyes Game — Level U Seats.

Value: $263

Get ready for an action-packed afternoon of professional women's hockey! Cheer on the Vancouver Goldeneyes as they hit the ice on Saturday, December 20th at 12:00 p.m. at the iconic Pacific Coliseum.

You and three guests will enjoy a thrilling game-day experience from Level U – Section 208, Row 12, offering excellent sightlines and the perfect view of every goal, hit, and heart-pounding play.



Don’t miss your chance to snag these fantastic seats for a steal—place your bid and be part of the excitement!

Donated by: Ben Martin from Evolution Fulfillment

Website: www.evolutionfulfillment.com



