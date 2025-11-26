South Delta Minor Hockey's Silent Auction - U11 A3

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Ladner, Delta, BC, Canada
Starting bid
Value: $263
Get ready for an action-packed afternoon of professional women's hockey! Cheer on the Vancouver Goldeneyes as they hit the ice on Saturday, December 20th at 12:00 p.m. at the iconic Pacific Coliseum.
You and three guests will enjoy a thrilling game-day experience from Level U – Section 208, Row 12, offering excellent sightlines and the perfect view of every goal, hit, and heart-pounding play.
Don’t miss your chance to snag these fantastic seats for a steal—place your bid and be part of the excitement!
Donated by: Ben Martin from Evolution Fulfillment
Website: www.evolutionfulfillment.com
Starting bid
Approx. Value: $500
Bring home a piece of Canucks history with this officially signed Elias Pettersson jersey — an absolute must-have for any true fan! Whether you're building your sports memorabilia collection or looking for the perfect addition to your fan cave, this jersey is guaranteed to stand out.
Details:
✨ Official Elias Pettersson autograph
✨ Jersey size: Large
✨ Ideal for display or game-day wear
Don’t miss your chance to own this incredible collector’s item!
Starting bid
Acorn Service Group — Equipment Service Gift Certificate
Value: $209
Keep your home running smoothly with this professional service gift certificate from Acorn Service Group, trusted experts in heating, cooling, and plumbing.
This certificate can be used toward equipment service—perfect for annual maintenance, troubleshooting, or keeping your home systems in top shape.
Details:
✨ Valid for heating, cooling, or plumbing equipment service
✨ Valued at $209
✨ Redeemable until May 2026
✨ Service area includes Delta, Richmond, Surrey, and White Rock
Donated by: Acorn Service Group
Website: acornheat.com
A practical and high-value service for any homeowner—place your bid!
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of fun, excitement, and winning potential at Cascades Casino Delta!
Approximate Value: $200
This entertainment-packed bundle includes:
✨ $100 Match Play Gift Card — Double your fun with match play gaming!
✨ $100 Free Play Certificate — Try your luck on your favourite slots or table games.
✨ Bonus Casino Merch — Take home a little something extra from your night out!
Whether you're planning a date night, a friends’ outing, or just looking to treat yourself, this package has everything you need for a lively evening.
Donated by: Cascades Casino Delta
Website: delta.cascadescasino.ca
Roll the dice, try your luck, and enjoy a night you won’t forget — place your bid and let the good times begin!
Starting bid
Value: $695
Transform your home with the guidance of a professional designer! Enjoy a luxury in-home design consultation from Sandra Flora Home Design, a trusted local expert known for creating beautiful, functional, and personalized spaces.
This comprehensive package is perfect for anyone looking to refresh a room, rethink their layout, or take on a full redesign.
Your Design Experience Includes:
✨ Up to 2-Hour In-Home Design Consultation
✨ Colour Consultation
✨ Furniture Layout & Space Planning
✨ Styling & Décor Suggestions
✨ Supplier & Product Recommendations
✨ Follow-Up Notes
This is an incredible opportunity to reimagine your living space with a professional’s eye—and an amazing value for any homeowner!
Donated by: Sandra Flora, Interior Decorator & Home Design Consultant
Sandra Flora Home Design
Bring your dream home to life—place your bid and elevate your space!
Starting bid
Save-On-Foods Gourmet Gift Basket
Approx. Value: $150
Indulge in a delicious assortment of gourmet treats with this beautifully curated gift basket from Save-On-Foods Tsawwassen! Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or enjoying at home.
Basket Includes:
✨ Crackers & artisan cheeses
✨ Premium nuts
✨ Cookies & chocolates
✨ Antipasto, pickles & olives
✨ And more gourmet surprises!
A fantastic selection of savoury and sweet favourites — this basket has something for everyone.
Donated by: Save-On-Foods Tsawwassen
Bid now and bring home this crowd-pleasing gourmet treat!
Starting bid
Approx. Value: $250
Treat yourselves to the perfect cozy night together with this beautifully curated Date Night In Gift Basket — everything you need for an effortless, relaxing evening from start to finish.
What’s Included:
✨ $100 Illuminate Italian Restaurant Gift Card — Enjoy a delicious dinner out before settling in at home.
✨ Joie Farm Pinot Gris — A crisp, refreshing bottle to share, paired with crystal wine glasses for an elevated touch.
✨ Gourmet Treats — Wafer cookies, chocolates, premium olive oil, and balsamic for snacking and dipping.
✨ Live Edge Charcuterie Board — Perfect for presenting your treats in style.
✨ Festive Tea Towels — Add a seasonal touch to your kitchen or entertaining space.
✨ Scented Candle — Light it to set the vibe and complete your cozy evening in.
Thoughtful, intimate, and effortlessly enjoyable — this basket has everything you need for a warm and memorable date night.
Donated by: The Motz Family
Starting bid
Approx. Value: $300
Treat yourself to a relaxing getaway right here in Tsawwassen! Enjoy a one-night stay in a spacious Coast Queen Suite at the beautiful Coast Tsawwassen Inn—perfect for a mini staycation, a special celebration, or hosting visiting family in comfort and style.
Your stay includes:
✨ One (1) night in a Coast Queen Suite — Modern, cozy, and designed for maximum comfort.
✨ Complimentary Breakfast — Start your morning right with a delicious meal included.
✨ Free Parking — Convenient and stress-free.
✨ Valid until December 31, 2026 — Plenty of time to plan the perfect escape!
Known for exceptional hospitality, comfortable suites, and convenient location, the Coast Tsawwassen Inn offers the perfect blend of relaxation and convenience.
Don’t miss this chance to indulge in a refreshing local retreat — place your bid and enjoy a night away!
Starting bid
Approx. Value: $100
Experience the excitement of Western Hockey League action with 4 tickets to the Vancouver Giants—or another WHL regular season game of your choice!
Perfect for a family outing or a fun night with friends.
You’ll receive 4 flexible-use vouchers, giving you the freedom to pick the game that works best for you.
Redeem them for any regular season matchup before March 22, 2026.
What’s included:
✨ 4 Game Vouchers — Choose the game you want to attend!
✨ Valid for any regular season WHL game (including Vancouver Giants)
✨ Flexible Seating — Select your seats when you redeem your vouchers.
Donated by: Mitch Drew, RE/MAX
Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the home team—place your bid and enjoy a night at the rink!
Starting bid
Buttercups Children’s Boutique Gift Card + Kids Gift Basket
Value $200
Bring holiday cheer to your little one with this delightful Kids’ Christmas Basket! It includes a paint-your-own picture frame craft, two festive Christmas mugs, gourmet hot chocolate, delicious chocolates, and a $50 gift certificate to Buttercups Children’s Boutique.
A perfect mix of creativity, coziness, and Christmas fun!
Donated by Bowen Motz and Auntie Carmen
Starting bid
Value: $325
Set your student up for success with five (5) individualized 45-minute tutoring sessions from Zee’s Tutoring, specializing in high-school and university-level subjects.
Perfect for boosting grades, strengthening understanding, and building lifelong academic confidence, this package offers expert support in:
🔬 Science
📐 Math
🧪 Chemistry
⚛️ Physics
📊 Calculus
📚 University-Level Math Courses
Your package includes:
✨ 5 x 45-minute private sessions
✨ Personalized instruction tailored to the student’s needs
✨ Skills-focused learning to build confidence and independence
✨ Gift certificate provided for easy redemption
✨ Valid until August 31, 2026
About the Tutor:
Zahresh Walji (She/Her)
Private Tutor
BSc in Mathematics, University of Victoria
BSc in Microbiology, University of Victoria
Whether preparing for exams, getting ahead, or catching up, Zee’s Tutoring helps students thrive.
Give the gift of confidence—place your bid and support a brighter academic future! 🎓✨
Starting bid
Start the new year feeling strong, energized, and motivated with this Tsawwassen Springs Fitness Package—the perfect jumpstart to your wellness goals!
This all-in-one bundle includes everything you need to get moving:
✨ 1-Month Gym Membership
Enjoy full access to Tsawwassen Springs’ modern fitness facilities.
✨ 1 Personal Training Session (30 minutes)
Get expert guidance with a customized workout designed just for you.
✨ 1 Sauna Session (30 minutes)
Relax, recover, and detox after your workout.
Whether you're looking to build a new routine or elevate your current fitness journey, this package offers the perfect balance of support, training, and recovery.
Bid now and invest in your health—your future self will thank you!
Starting bid
Value $450
Capture your family’s most cherished moments with a professional 30-minute family photography session by Paige Fraser, owner of Community Photography in Tsawwassen.
This session is perfect for updating family portraits, celebrating a milestone, or creating memories that last a lifetime.
Your session includes:
✨ 30-minute family photoshoot
✨ Expert posing and direction
✨ A beautiful outdoor or lifestyle location of your choice in South Delta
✨ High-quality, professionally edited digital images (approximately 30 images)
Whether it's time to refresh your family album or capture a special moment, this session offers incredible value and unforgettable keepsakes.
Donated by:
Paige Fraser, Community Photography — Tsawwassen
Mom of our U11 A3 player Tom!
Valid before December 2026
Starting bid
Value: $325
Indulge in a luxurious self-care experience with this beautifully curated Evolution Beauty Bar Gift Basket—the perfect treat for yourself or someone special!
This pampering package includes:
✨ Classic Hydrafacial Gift Certificate
A deeply cleansing, exfoliating, and hydrating facial treatment that leaves your skin glowing, refreshed, and rejuvenated.
✨ Deluxe-Size Facial Serum
A premium skincare essential to keep your complexion radiant long after your appointment.
This bundle brings together professional-grade skincare and a spa-quality facial—ideal for anyone looking to refresh their routine or indulge in a moment of relaxation.
Donated by: Evolution Beauty Bar
Glow from the inside out—place your bid and enjoy the ultimate beauty treat!
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious night out with a $100 gift card to the local favourite Harry’s Fish & Chips! Known for their crispy golden batter, fresh-cut fries, and warm community feel, Harry’s is a go-to spot for comfort food done right.
Perfect for a family dinner, a casual date night, or treating yourself to the best fish and chips in town.
Donated by: Harry’s Fish & Chips
Website: harrysfishandchips.ca
Bring your appetite—place your bid and enjoy a tasty night out!
Starting bid
Total Value: $150
Take care of your smile and treat yourself to some delicious baked goods with this fantastic combo package!
This bundle includes:
Value: $100 | Colour: Lilac
Enjoy a superior clean with this high-quality electric toothbrush from Trenant Park Dental Centre. It’s the perfect upgrade to your daily routine, helping keep your teeth sparkling and gums healthy.
Redeemable at COBS Bread Trenant Park, this tasty voucher includes:
• 2 Cinnamon Buns
• 4 Cruffins
• 1 High Fibre Loaf
• 1 Ham & Cheese Croissant
• 4 Scones
• 1 Sourdough Loaf
Whether you're stocking up the pantry or treating the family to fresh-baked favourites, this bundle has something for everyone.
Donated by: Trenant Park Dental Centre & COBS Bread Trenant Park
Keep your smile bright and your snack drawer full—place your bid!
Starting bid
Approx. Value: $200
Get ready for the perfect movie night—no planning required! This Popcorn Movie Night Package has everything you need for an unforgettable evening of cozy entertainment.
Your movie-night-in bundle includes:
🍿 Cineplex Gift Cards — Head to the big screen for the latest blockbuster!
🍕 Panago Gift Certificates — Enjoy fresh, delicious pizza delivered right to your door.
🍬 Candy & Coca-Cola — All the sweet treats and fizzy fun a movie night needs.
To make this package even more special, the basket was designed by our very own U11 A3 player, Holden!
Donated by: The Grisdale Family
Starting bid
Chilean Red Wine & Cheese Knives Gift Package
Approx. Value: $100
This package includes:
✨ Casafèvre Espino Red Wine (Chile)
A rich, beautifully balanced Chilean red—ideal for pairing with cheese, charcuterie, or your favourite savory appetizers.
✨ Cheese Knives Set
A stylish and functional set of cheese knives to elevate your presentation and make serving effortless.
✨ $50 Gift Card to WINGS Restaurant, Tsawwassen
Enjoy a night out with tasty wings, great drinks, and a fun atmosphere—on top of your wine-and-cheese experience at home!
Donated by: The Melnyk Family
Starting bid
Italian Red Wine & Cheese Knives Gift Package
Approx. Value: $100
This curated package includes:
✨ Meraner Red Wine (Italy)
A smooth, flavourful Italian red—perfect for pairing with your favourite cheeses and appetizers.
✨ Cheese Knives Set
A stylish and practical addition to any charcuterie board, making slicing and serving effortless.
✨ $50 Gift Card to WINGS Restaurant, Tsawwassen
Donated by: The Melnyk Family
Starting bid
4 Tickets to a Vancouver Canadians Home Game — 2026 Season
Approx. Value: $80
Take yourself out to the ballgame! Enjoy a fun-filled day at Nat Bailey Stadium with 4 tickets to a 2026 Vancouver Canadians regular season home game. These reserved grandstand seats offer a great view of all the action—perfect for families, friends, or a summer outing.
Details:
✨ 4 tickets in the reserved grandstands
✨ Valid for a 2026 regular season home game
✨ Voucher will be provided to the winner
Blackout Dates:
🚫 Canada Day
🚫 Fireworks Extravaganzas
🚫 Friday–Sunday games from June through September
Gather your cheering squad and enjoy an afternoon or evening of baseball, ballpark snacks, and classic Vancouver summer fun!
Place your bid and root, root, root for the home team!
Starting bid
G-Force Gym & Boston Pizza Party Package
Approx. Value: $150
Create the ultimate celebration with this fun-filled party package perfect for kids, families, or anyone who loves a great time!
This package includes:
🎉 G-Force Gym – $50 Voucher
Good for $50 toward any birthday party or regular class fees at G-Force Gym in Tsawwassen. Whether it's gymnastics fun, tumbling time, or an exciting party, this voucher helps you plan an unforgettable experience!
🍕 Boston Pizza Tsawwassen – $100 Gift Card
Enjoy a delicious post-party meal or family night out with a $100 gift card to Boston Pizza Tsawwassen. Perfect for pizzas, pastas, desserts, and more!
A fantastic bundle for birthdays, family outings, or an active day followed by great food.
Donated by: G-Force Gym & Boston Pizza Tsawwassen
Make it a celebration to remember—place your bid! 🎉
Starting bid
South Delta Hockey Youth Tee, Toque & DQ Cake Combo
Approx. Total Value: $70
Gear up in Storm style! This youth apparel bundle is perfect for practices, dryland training, school days, or cheering on your favourite South Delta team.
BONUS includes a Dairy Queen Log Cake Gift Certificate! ($30 value)
Includes:
👕 Youth Dri-Fit Style Tee — Size: Youth Large
A white ATC™ Pro Team short-sleeve tee featuring the South Delta Hockey logo.
Performance-built and super comfortable for active kids.
Product Details:
🧢 Kelly Green SD Hockey Toque
A cozy 12-inch cuffed toque in bold Kelly Green, embroidered with the white and yellow SD logo.
One size fits all — perfect for rink days or staying warm around town.
Donated by: Ore Apparel — Lindsy Botkin
Starting bid
South Delta Hockey Men’s Dri-Fit Tee, Toque & DQ Cake Combo
Total Value: $70
Rep South Delta in style with this practical and comfortable apparel duo — perfect for practices, dryland training, cheering from the stands, or everyday wear.
BONUS includes a Dairy Queen Log Cake Gift Certificate! ($30 value)
Includes:
👕 Men’s Black Dri-Fit Style Tee — Size: Large
A sleek black ATC™ Pro Team short-sleeve performance tee featuring the South Delta Hockey logo.
Product Details:
🧢 Heather Grey SD Toque
A warm, stylish 12-inch cuffed toque in heather grey, embroidered with the kelly green and yellow SD logo.
One size fits all — the perfect rink-side accessory.
Donated by: Ore Apparel — Lindsy Botkin
Starting bid
Youth South Delta Hockey Hoodie — Size XL & DQ Log Cake
Value: $75
Keep your young athlete warm and rink-ready with this classic black South Delta Hockey hoodie featuring the iconic SD logo! Perfect for practices, school days, or cheering on teammates from the stands.
BONUS includes a Dairy Queen Log Cake Gift Certificate! ($30 value)
Product Details:
Donated by: Ore Apparel — Lindsy Botkin
A must-have staple for any young Storm player or fan—bid now!
Starting bid
Men’s South Delta Hockey Hoodie — Size XL & DQ Log Cake
Value: $75
Stay warm and show your South Delta pride with this classic black hockey hoodie featuring the bold SD logo. Perfect for players, parents, and fans—ideal for the rink, dryland, or everyday wear.
BONUS includes a Dairy Queen Log Cake Gift Certificate! ($30 value)
Product Details:
Donated by: Ore Apparel — Lindsy Botkin
A cozy must-have for any Storm supporter—place your bid!
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