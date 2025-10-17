South Delta Storm U11 A3 Hockey Team Fundraising Night

Hosted by
About this event
Delta, BC V4K 1W6, Canada
Player parent ticket - on the U11 A3 hockey team.
Includes welcome beverage and general admission swag items.
Reserved VIP seating. Includes 1 welcome beverage, gift card for appetizers/food at a local South Delta restaurant, and VIP swag items.
You will be highlighted on Instagram in our Supporting Event Sponsor round-up post and featured at the event. Only 16 spots available!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!