South Shore Tourism Cooperative 2025/26 - Together We Shine Brighter.

• Subscribed to Internal Newsletter

• Premiere listing on website visitsouthshore.ca, and thinksouthshore.ca featured in prime location at top of listing category

• Returning member receives annual refresh of listing (content and up to 12 photos, content and images supplied by member)

• Submitted events included on Event Calendar

• Submitted events promoted via Shore Things Newsletter (20 000 subscribers)

• One event annually featured as “Must See” on the calendar, up to 4 weeks in advance of event

• Social media promotion (not less than 4 random shares, 4 calendared shares per fiscal)

• Access to inspiretohire.ca

• A quarterly ad placement in our newsletter (reaching 20 000+ subscribers). You create it or we will at an additional cost. ($700 value)

• A newsletter feature opportunity, where you write the content (subject to approval) or provide the direction and we will write for you at an additional cost. ($1500 value)

• Bucket List or Story to Inspire created in cooperation with the Member and published on visitsouthshore.ca

Bucket List or Story, given premiere placement (when appropriate) during fiscal.

• One vote and one seat at Annual General Meeting

• First right of refusal for exclusive South Shore Tourism initiatives



