South Shore Tourism Cooperative 2025/26 - Together We Shine Brighter.

Valid for one year
*Submitted events included on Events Calendar and promoted via Shore Things Newsletter (20 000 plus subscribers.) *Social media promotion (includes 4 random shares per fiscal.) *Access to inspiretohire.ca a Human Resource source *Subscribed to Internal Newsletter *Listing on visitsouthshore.ca website and thinksouthshore.ca, sorted alphabetically, members first. *Returning members receive an annual refresh of listing (content and up to 6 photos/ images supplied by Member.) *One vote and one seat at Annual General Meeting. *First right of refusal for general South Shore Tourism initiatives.
Valid for one year
*Featured Listing on website visitsouthshore.ca, and thinksouthshore.ca prime location at top of listing category *Returning member receives an annual refresh of listing (content and up to 12 photo/images supplied by Member) *One event annually featured as a “Must See” on the calendar, up to 4 weeks in advance of the event. *Social media promotion (includes 8 random shares per fiscal.) *Submitted events included on Events Calendar and promoted via Shore Things Newsletter (20 000 plus subscribers.) *Access to inspiretohire.ca a Human Resource source *Subscribed to Internal Newsletter *One vote and one seat at Annual General Meeting. *First right of refusal for general South Shore Tourism initiatives.
Valid for one year
• Subscribed to Internal Newsletter
• Premiere listing on website visitsouthshore.ca, and thinksouthshore.ca featured in prime location at top of listing category
• Returning member receives annual refresh of listing (content and up to 12 photos, content and images supplied by member)
• Submitted events included on Event Calendar
• Submitted events promoted via Shore Things Newsletter (20 000 subscribers)
• One event annually featured as “Must See” on the calendar, up to 4 weeks in advance of event
• Social media promotion (not less than 4 random shares, 4 calendared shares per fiscal)
• Access to inspiretohire.ca
• A quarterly ad placement in our newsletter (reaching 20 000+ subscribers). You create it or we will at an additional cost. ($700 value)
• A newsletter feature opportunity, where you write the content (subject to approval) or provide the direction and we will write for you at an additional cost. ($1500 value)
• Bucket List or Story to Inspire created in cooperation with the Member and published on visitsouthshore.ca
Bucket List or Story, given premiere placement (when appropriate) during fiscal.
• One vote and one seat at Annual General Meeting
• First right of refusal for exclusive South Shore Tourism initiatives
Valid for one year
Valid for one year
No expiration
You don’t have to be a tourist attraction to support tourism. Maybe you run a gas station, a hair salon, a café, or a law office. Maybe you’re a marketing consultant, bookkeeper, or local artist. If visitors or tourism businesses rely on you, you’re part of the tourism story. This membership is for businesses like yours. As a Tourism Supporter Member, you get: *Submitted events included on Events Calendar and promoted via Shore Things Newsletter (20 000 plus subscribers.) *Social media promotion (includes 4 random shares per fiscal.) *Access to inspiretohire.ca a Human Resource source *Subscribed to Internal Newsletter *Listing on visitsouthshore.ca website (when appropriate) and thinksouthshore.ca, sorted alphabetically, members first. *Returning members receive an annual refresh of listing (content and up to 6 photos/ images supplied by Member.) *One seat at Annual General Meeting. *First right of refusal for general South Shore Tourism initiatives.
No expiration
