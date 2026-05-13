South Shore Waldorf School

Hosted by

South Shore Waldorf School

About this event

South Shore Waldorf School's Mayfair 2026

64 School Rd

Blockhouse, NS B0J 1E0, Canada

Puppet Show 12:00pm
$5

Performed by MONI WILDEMANN

The Wise Woman & the Magic Garden

(inspired by a story by Liz Moreland)

A Wise Woman tends her fairy-filled garden as she dreams of new horizons beyond the edges of her familiar life. The fairies and animals help her find another person who seeks to fulfill her own dreams of tending a cottage garden, setting the Wise Woman free to explore the larger world beyond the woods around her longtime home. A beautiful story of life transitions and embarking on new adventures.

Moni Wildemann, Director of Wee Giant Theatre, has been the Kindergarten Lead at the South Shore Waldorf School for many years, and is retiring this year.


Gather in our beautiful yurt and let our puppeteers whisk you to another realm. Presented by the South Shore Waldorf School with Wee Giant Theatre. Please purchase a ticket for each person in attendance.

Puppet Show 2:30pm
$5

Performed by MONI WILDEMANN

The Wise Woman & the Magic Garden

(inspired by a story by Liz Moreland)

A Wise Woman tends her fairy-filled garden as she dreams of new horizons beyond the edges of her familiar life. The fairies and animals help her find another person who seeks to fulfill her own dreams of tending a cottage garden, setting the Wise Woman free to explore the larger world beyond the woods around her longtime home. A beautiful story of life transitions and embarking on new adventures.

Moni Wildemann, Director of Wee Giant Theatre, has been the Kindergarten Lead at the South Shore Waldorf School for many years, and is retiring this year.


Gather in our beautiful yurt and let our puppeteers whisk you to another realm.

Presented by the South Shore Waldorf School with Wee Giant Theatre.

Please purchase a ticket for each person in attendance.

Activity Ticket x 22
$20

Pre-purchase 22 activity tickets, this is best value. These tickets are used to: - purchase face painting - enjoy the petting zoo - play carnival games - explore the forest scavenger hunt

Activity Ticket x 1
$1
Pre-purchase activity tickets. These tickets are used to: - purchase face painting - enjoy the petting zoo - play carnival games - shop in the children`s store
Full lunch
$20

A hearty serving of your choice of main, cold cut ham or a robust lentil based main, an assortment of fresh salads, crispy tater tots, sliced watermelon, and fresh fruit crisps. Enough for one person to be properly stuffed or two to share a light lunch.

Small lunch
$10

A lighter portion of all our lunch time offerings. Your choice of sliced ham, a robust lentil based main, an assortment of fresh salads, crispy tater tots, sliced watermelon, and fresh fruit crisps.

Child Munch-Lunch
$5

A perfectly portioned munch for the wee ones.

Hot Beverage or dessert
$3
Coffee or tea or sweet treat.
Add a donation for South Shore Waldorf School

$

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