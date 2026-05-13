South Shore Waldorf School's Mayfair 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Performed by MONI WILDEMANN
The Wise Woman & the Magic Garden
(inspired by a story by Liz Moreland)
A Wise Woman tends her fairy-filled garden as she dreams of new horizons beyond the edges of her familiar life. The fairies and animals help her find another person who seeks to fulfill her own dreams of tending a cottage garden, setting the Wise Woman free to explore the larger world beyond the woods around her longtime home. A beautiful story of life transitions and embarking on new adventures.
Moni Wildemann, Director of Wee Giant Theatre, has been the Kindergarten Lead at the South Shore Waldorf School for many years, and is retiring this year.
Gather in our beautiful yurt and let our puppeteers whisk you to another realm. Presented by the South Shore Waldorf School with Wee Giant Theatre. Please purchase a ticket for each person in attendance.
Performed by MONI WILDEMANN
The Wise Woman & the Magic Garden
(inspired by a story by Liz Moreland)
A Wise Woman tends her fairy-filled garden as she dreams of new horizons beyond the edges of her familiar life. The fairies and animals help her find another person who seeks to fulfill her own dreams of tending a cottage garden, setting the Wise Woman free to explore the larger world beyond the woods around her longtime home. A beautiful story of life transitions and embarking on new adventures.
Moni Wildemann, Director of Wee Giant Theatre, has been the Kindergarten Lead at the South Shore Waldorf School for many years, and is retiring this year.
Gather in our beautiful yurt and let our puppeteers whisk you to another realm.
Presented by the South Shore Waldorf School with Wee Giant Theatre.
Please purchase a ticket for each person in attendance.
Pre-purchase 22 activity tickets, this is best value. These tickets are used to: - purchase face painting - enjoy the petting zoo - play carnival games - explore the forest scavenger hunt
A hearty serving of your choice of main, cold cut ham or a robust lentil based main, an assortment of fresh salads, crispy tater tots, sliced watermelon, and fresh fruit crisps. Enough for one person to be properly stuffed or two to share a light lunch.
A lighter portion of all our lunch time offerings. Your choice of sliced ham, a robust lentil based main, an assortment of fresh salads, crispy tater tots, sliced watermelon, and fresh fruit crisps.
A perfectly portioned munch for the wee ones.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!