South Shore Waldorf School's Mayfair 2026

Performed by MONI WILDEMANN

The Wise Woman & the Magic Garden

(inspired by a story by Liz Moreland)

A Wise Woman tends her fairy-filled garden as she dreams of new horizons beyond the edges of her familiar life. The fairies and animals help her find another person who seeks to fulfill her own dreams of tending a cottage garden, setting the Wise Woman free to explore the larger world beyond the woods around her longtime home. A beautiful story of life transitions and embarking on new adventures.

Moni Wildemann, Director of Wee Giant Theatre, has been the Kindergarten Lead at the South Shore Waldorf School for many years, and is retiring this year.





Gather in our beautiful yurt and let our puppeteers whisk you to another realm. Presented by the South Shore Waldorf School with Wee Giant Theatre. Please purchase a ticket for each person in attendance.