SOUTHEAST ENVIRONMENTAL ASSOCIATION LIMITED's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until July 24, 2027
For students and seniors who want to stay connected to SEA’s work. Includes SEA updates, newsletters, event notices, and volunteer opportunities.
Valid until July 24, 2027
For individuals who want to support SEA’s work and stay connected to what is happening across our watershed region. Includes SEA updates, newsletters, event notices, and volunteer opportunities.
Valid until July 24, 2027
For households who want to support SEA together. Includes SEA updates, newsletters, event notices, and volunteer opportunities.
Valid until July 24, 2027
A developing membership option for supporters who want to contribute at a higher level and receive additional member benefits as they become available. Benefits may include early registration opportunities, member discounts, special program invitations, Centre-related perks, workshops, events, and other SEA member opportunities.
Valid until July 24, 2027
For businesses, farms, community groups, and organizations that want to support local environmental action. Includes SEA updates and newsletters, recognition as a SEA business/organization member, and opportunities to be featured through SEA communications, events, or website materials as these are developed.
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