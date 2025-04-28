Learn Spanish – Beginner and Intermediate Classes!

Hosted by
Want to learn Spanish but don’t know where to start? Our Spanish Language Course – Beginner is designed to help you develop fundamental speaking, listening, and writing skills in a fun and interactive environment. Whether you’re learning for travel, work, or personal growth, this course provides a solid foundation to start speaking Spanish with confidence.
Course Details:
📅 Duration: Two Months
📆 Schedule: Every Monday & Wednesday
📅 Starting from March 2
⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
🏷 Price: $48 for 16 sessions
🎯Level: Beginner – No prior experience required
📍Location:BO3- 607 St George Blvd.
Ready to take your Spanish to the next level? Our Spanish Intermediate Classes are designed for learners who have a basic foundation and want to build greater confidence in speaking, listening, reading, and writing.
In this course, you’ll strengthen your grammar, expand your vocabulary, and engage in real-world conversations about travel, culture, daily life, and more.
Classes are interactive, with a focus on practical communication skills, cultural exploration, and personalized feedback to help you grow.
Highlights:
Small group environment for maximum speaking practice
Led by native Spanish-speaking instructors
Cultural activities integrated into lessons
Ideal for students who have completed beginner Spanish or have basic Spanish skills
Join us and move from basic sentences to fluent conversations!
Intermediate Lesson
📅 Duration: Two Months
📆 Schedule: Every Tuesday & Thursday
📅 Starting from March 2
⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
🏷 Price: $48 for 16 sessions
🎯Level: Intermediate
📍Location:BO3- 607 St George Blvd.
