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SFD Charity Hockey Game

About this event

Sales closed

Sparwood Firefighters Community Society Battle of the Bravest Silent Auction

Pick-up location

479 Pine Ave, Sparwood, BC V0B 2G1, Canada

Tunnel 49 Whitewater Rafting Adventure (one person) item
Tunnel 49 Whitewater Rafting Adventure (one person)
$25

Starting bid

Tunnel 49 whitewater rafting adventure up for grabs. One voucher for a day of whitewater rafting (approximate value $220).

4 Midfield BC Lions Tickets item
4 Midfield BC Lions Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Bid for your chance at 4 midfield BC Lions tickets! Nothing better than a high scoring affair watching the best the Canadian Football League has to offer.

4 Tickets to the 2026/2027 Lethbridge Hurricanes item
4 Tickets to the 2026/2027 Lethbridge Hurricanes item
4 Tickets to the 2026/2027 Lethbridge Hurricanes
$25

Starting bid

The Lethbridge Hurricanes compete in the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Central Division in the Eastern Conference and play their home games at the ENMAX Centre. Bid on 4 tickets to the 2026/2027 regular season and bonus cutting board (approximate value of $100).


2 - 2 Person Fernie Distillers Tour and Tasting item
2 - 2 Person Fernie Distillers Tour and Tasting
$25

Starting bid

Experience the incredible Fernie Distillers with (2) 2 person tour and tasting! Also bonus 20% off cocktail discount coupons.

Fernie Bike Park One Day Lift Pass for 2! item
Fernie Bike Park One Day Lift Pass for 2! item
Fernie Bike Park One Day Lift Pass for 2!
$25

Starting bid

One day mountain bike lift ticket for 2 people at the Fernie Alpine Resort.

Signed Chris Chelios Jersey! item
Signed Chris Chelios Jersey! item
Signed Chris Chelios Jersey!
$25

Starting bid

Win yourself a authentic Chris Chelios signed jersey!

Woods Arctic Cooler Bucket (Local Pickup Only) item
Woods Arctic Cooler Bucket (Local Pickup Only)
$25

Starting bid

Win yourself a Woods Arctic Cooler Bucket (retail value of $239.99).

2 Wildstone 18 Hole Golf Passes item
2 Wildstone 18 Hole Golf Passes
$25

Starting bid

Bid for your chance to win 2 - 18 hole green fees at the incredible Wildstone Golf Course.

Encore Brewing and Bowling Alley Prize Pack item
Encore Brewing and Bowling Alley Prize Pack item
Encore Brewing and Bowling Alley Prize Pack
$25

Starting bid

Encore Brewing Hoodie

Toque

2 x 1 hour (up to six people) bowling passes with shoe rental.

Lethbridge Bulls Rookie Flex Pack ($99), Mug and Shirt. item
Lethbridge Bulls Rookie Flex Pack ($99), Mug and Shirt. item
Lethbridge Bulls Rookie Flex Pack ($99), Mug and Shirt.
$25

Starting bid

Get ready for another great season of Lethbridge Bulls baseball in 2026 with a Bulls Flex Pack! Flex Packs are a pre-purchased credit on your account to attend the games of your choosing ($99 Value). Flex Packs are NOT a ticket. Also included in this prize pack with the Gift Certificate (flex pack) are a mug and Bulls shirt.


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