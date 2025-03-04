Sparwood Firefighters Community Society Battle of the Bravest Silent Auction

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Tunnel 49 whitewater rafting adventure up for grabs. One voucher for a day of whitewater rafting (approximate value $220).
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Bid for your chance at 4 midfield BC Lions tickets! Nothing better than a high scoring affair watching the best the Canadian Football League has to offer.
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The Lethbridge Hurricanes compete in the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Central Division in the Eastern Conference and play their home games at the ENMAX Centre. Bid on 4 tickets to the 2026/2027 regular season and bonus cutting board (approximate value of $100).
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Experience the incredible Fernie Distillers with (2) 2 person tour and tasting! Also bonus 20% off cocktail discount coupons.
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One day mountain bike lift ticket for 2 people at the Fernie Alpine Resort.
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Win yourself a authentic Chris Chelios signed jersey!
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Win yourself a Woods Arctic Cooler Bucket (retail value of $239.99).
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Bid for your chance to win 2 - 18 hole green fees at the incredible Wildstone Golf Course.
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Encore Brewing Hoodie
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2 x 1 hour (up to six people) bowling passes with shoe rental.
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Get ready for another great season of Lethbridge Bulls baseball in 2026 with a Bulls Flex Pack! Flex Packs are a pre-purchased credit on your account to attend the games of your choosing ($99 Value). Flex Packs are NOT a ticket. Also included in this prize pack with the Gift Certificate (flex pack) are a mug and Bulls shirt.
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