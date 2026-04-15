WISE NL

Hosted by

WISE NL

About this event

Speaker Series: Lesley James, "Bridging the Gap Between the NL Oil & Gas Industry and Climate Change Action"

S.J. Carew Building (EN-4000)

240 Prince Philip Dr, St. John's, NL A1B 3X5, Canada OR Zoom

Member Admission
Free

Admission is free for all WISE NL members in good standing. Your membership number is required and may be found on your membership card.

** If you do not receive an acknowledgement email, please check your junk/spam folder.

Non-member Admission
$5

Your admission may be applied towards membership which gives you free or discounted access to activities. Click her for membership information.

** If you do not receive an acknowledgement email, please check your junk/spam folder.

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