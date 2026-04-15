Speaker Series: Lesley James, "Bridging the Gap Between the NL Oil & Gas Industry and Climate Change Action"

Hosted by
About this event
240 Prince Philip Dr, St. John's, NL A1B 3X5, Canada OR Zoom
Admission is free for all WISE NL members in good standing. Your membership number is required and may be found on your membership card.
** If you do not receive an acknowledgement email, please check your junk/spam folder.
Your admission may be applied towards membership which gives you free or discounted access to activities. Click her for membership information.
** If you do not receive an acknowledgement email, please check your junk/spam folder.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!