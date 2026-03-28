WISE NL

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WISE NL

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Speaker Series: TEMPLATE - The Landing & Zoom

S.J. Carew Building (EN-4000)

240 Prince Philip Dr, St. John's, NL A1B 3X5, Canada OR Zoom

Add a donation for WISE NL

$

Member Admission
Free

Admission is free for all WISE NL members in good standing. Your membership number is required and may be found on your membership card.

** If you do not receive an acknowledgement email, please check your junk/spam folder.

Non-member Admission
$5

Your admission may be applied towards membership which gives you free or discounted access to activities. Click her for membership information.

** If you do not receive an acknowledgement email, please check your junk/spam folder.

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