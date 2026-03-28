Speaker Series: TEMPLATE - The Landing & Zoom

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About this event
240 Prince Philip Dr, St. John's, NL A1B 3X5, Canada OR Zoom
$
Admission is free for all WISE NL members in good standing. Your membership number is required and may be found on your membership card.
** If you do not receive an acknowledgement email, please check your junk/spam folder.
Your admission may be applied towards membership which gives you free or discounted access to activities. Click her for membership information.
** If you do not receive an acknowledgement email, please check your junk/spam folder.
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