Ask Me Anything, Urbanism Edition

Donate any amount through our crowdfunding platform, then register with this ticket to secure your seat. Already donated through our crowdfunding campaign? Great choice as your donation will be matched 50%! Register using this ticket to secure your seat. Crowdfunding Campaign Platform: https://give.crowdfunding.alberta.ca/pathsforpeoplefundraiser
Donate any amount through our crowdfunding platform, then register with this ticket to secure your seat. Already donated through our crowdfunding campaign? Great choice as your donation will be matched 50%! Register using this ticket to secure your seat. Crowdfunding Campaign Platform: https://give.crowdfunding.alberta.ca/pathsforpeoplefundraiser
General Admission
CA$10
While it is best if you purchase a ticket through the Crowdfunding Campaign Supporter ticket open, as your purchase will go that much farther from government matching, this option is available as an alternative.
While it is best if you purchase a ticket through the Crowdfunding Campaign Supporter ticket open, as your purchase will go that much farther from government matching, this option is available as an alternative.