Ask Me Anything, Urbanism Edition

Donate any amount through our crowdfunding platform, then register with this ticket to secure your seat. Already donated through our crowdfunding campaign? Great choice as your donation will be matched 50%! Register using this ticket to secure your seat. Crowdfunding Campaign Platform: https://give.crowdfunding.alberta.ca/pathsforpeoplefundraiser

Donate any amount through our crowdfunding platform, then register with this ticket to secure your seat. Already donated through our crowdfunding campaign? Great choice as your donation will be matched 50%! Register using this ticket to secure your seat. Crowdfunding Campaign Platform: https://give.crowdfunding.alberta.ca/pathsforpeoplefundraiser

seeMoreDetailsMobile