SOW Gift Shop

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Price includes tax: $25+3.25=$28.25
6 oz., 65/35 polyester/ring spun cotton, slim fit, double-needle sleeve and bottom hem with side seams.
NAFTA Compliant
Price includes tax: $25+3.25=$28.25
6 oz., 65/35 polyester/ring spun cotton, slim fit, double-needle sleeve and bottom hem with side seams.
NAFTA Compliant
Price includes Tax: $65+8.45= $73.45
Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Black - 70% cotton, 30% polyester fleece,
Heathers - 60% cotton, 40% polyester fleece.
Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem with spandex. Kangaroo pocket. Tear away label.
Price includes Tax: $65+8.45= $73.45
Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Black - 70% cotton, 30% polyester fleece,
Heathers - 60% cotton, 40% polyester fleece.
Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem with spandex. Kangaroo pocket. Tear away label.
Price includes tax: $25+3.25= $28.25
12" Plush Animal Toy from Wild Republic
Price includes tax: $25+3.25=$28.25
100% ring spun cotton. Rib knit neckline with spandex for shape retention. Jersey knit back neck and shoulder tape. Tear away label.
Direct to Garment Print
Youth XL is equivalent to Adult XS/S
$
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