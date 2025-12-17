Speaking of Wildlife

Offered by

Speaking of Wildlife

About this shop

SOW Gift Shop

White SOW T-shirt item
White SOW T-shirt item
White SOW T-shirt
$28.25

Price includes tax: $25+3.25=$28.25

6 oz., 65/35 polyester/ring spun cotton, slim fit, double-needle sleeve and bottom hem with side seams.
NAFTA Compliant

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Black SOW Tshirt item
Black SOW Tshirt item
Black SOW Tshirt
$28.25

Price includes tax: $25+3.25=$28.25

6 oz., 65/35 polyester/ring spun cotton, slim fit, double-needle sleeve and bottom hem with side seams.
NAFTA Compliant

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Grey SOW Hoodie item
Grey SOW Hoodie item
Grey SOW Hoodie item
Grey SOW Hoodie
$73.45

Price includes Tax: $65+8.45= $73.45

Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt

Black - 70% cotton, 30% polyester fleece,
Heathers - 60% cotton, 40% polyester fleece.

Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem with spandex. Kangaroo pocket. Tear away label.

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Black SOW Hoodie item
Black SOW Hoodie item
Black SOW Hoodie item
Black SOW Hoodie
$73.45

Price includes Tax: $65+8.45= $73.45

Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt

Black - 70% cotton, 30% polyester fleece,
Heathers - 60% cotton, 40% polyester fleece.

Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem with spandex. Kangaroo pocket. Tear away label.

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Large Plush Toys item
Large Plush Toys item
Large Plush Toys item
Large Plush Toys
$28.25

Price includes tax: $25+3.25= $28.25

12" Plush Animal Toy from Wild Republic

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Rocket Tshirt - YOUTH item
Rocket Tshirt - YOUTH item
Rocket Tshirt - YOUTH
$28.25

Price includes tax: $25+3.25=$28.25

100% ring spun cotton. Rib knit neckline with spandex for shape retention. Jersey knit back neck and shoulder tape. Tear away label.

Direct to Garment Print

Youth XL is equivalent to Adult XS/S

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