SPEATBC Sponsorship for 2025

♦ Maximum exposure and top-tier benefits, ideal for organizations looking to make a significant impact within the SPEATBC community. ♦ Includes solo speaker placement at events, providing a platform to directly engage with a highly relevant audience of engineers and technologists. ♦ Recognized as a sponsor for all major events, including the Annual Gala, Tech Seminars, Annual Picnic, and other networking events like SPEATTalks and Mix & Mingle. ♦ Bi-weekly social media posts, the highest frequency offered, ensuring continuous promotion. ♦ Highlighted on event slides, in promotional emails, and prominently displayed on the SPEATBC website. ♦ Option to set up booths at events to directly connect with attendees. ♦ Provides 16 complimentary gala tickets, giving extensive networking opportunities at SPEATBC's largest event with over 500 attendees.

