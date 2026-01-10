SPEATBC Sponsorship for 2026

Society of Punjabi Engineers and Technologists of British Columbia

12888 80 Ave unit 207

Surrey, BC V3W 3A8, Canada

Title Sponsor ($10,000)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

♦ Maximum exposure and top-tier benefits, ideal for organizations looking to make a significant impact within the SPEATBC community.
♦ Includes solo speaker placement at events, providing a platform to directly engage with a highly relevant audience of engineers and technologists.
♦ Recognized as a sponsor for all major events, including the Annual Gala, Tech Seminars, Annual Picnic, and other networking events like SPEATTalks and Mix & Mingle.
♦ Bi-weekly social media posts, the highest frequency offered, ensuring continuous promotion.
♦ Highlighted on event slides, in promotional emails, and prominently displayed on the SPEATBC website.
♦ Option to set up booths at events to directly connect with attendees.
♦ Provides 16 complimentary gala tickets, giving extensive networking opportunities at SPEATBC's largest event with over 500 attendees.

Platinum Sponsor ($6,000)
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

♦ Significant engagement and visibility for sponsors wanting a strong presence at key events.
♦ Includes joint panel speaker placement, allowing sponsors to share expertise alongside others.
♦ Sponsorship for select high-profile events such as the ♦ Annual Gala and Tech Seminars.
♦ Promoted through monthly social media posts and recognition on the SPEATBC website.
♦ Featured in event email promotions and highlighted in event slides for added brand presence.
♦ Offers 8 complimentary gala tickets, ensuring opportunities to interact with a wide audience of professionals.

Diamond Sponsor ($3,000)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

♦ A mid-level sponsorship package offering a balance of affordability and visibility.
♦ Sponsors can set up booths at events and gain exposure by sponsoring the Technical Seminar or other events.
♦ Promoted through bi-monthly social media posts, giving consistent visibility over time.
♦ Includes logo placement in event promotions and recognition on slides at events.
♦ Provides 6 complimentary gala tickets, enabling networking with other professionals and organizations.

Gold Sponsor ($1,300)
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

♦ A value-focused sponsorship tier for organizations looking to gain entry-level visibility in key SPEATBC events.
♦ Limited event sponsorships, such as highlights during specific portions of events like the Annual Gala.
♦ Recognized in quarterly social media posts and featured on event slides.
♦ Basic exposure on the SPEATBC website for branding and credibility.
♦ Offers 4 complimentary gala tickets, suitable for smaller teams wanting to participate in networking opportunities.

Silver Sponsor ($600)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

♦ An affordable sponsorship option designed for organizations or individuals looking to establish their presence within the SPEATBC community.
♦ Limited to logo placement on event slides and basic branding opportunities during smaller events.
♦ Semi-annual social media posts, ensuring periodic exposure.
♦ Recognized on event slides but without promotional email mentions or booths.
♦ Provides 2 complimentary gala tickets, enabling sponsors to connect with attendees on a smaller scale.

