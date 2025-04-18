Special Bird Service Society Memberships 2025

Sliding Scale: $20 - $150, base ticket price is $20 feel free to add additional membership funds as a donation below, to the extent that works for you in the context of this sliding scale. To ensure our organization is equitable and accessible to everyone, we've structured our membership fees using a sliding scale model. The value of your membership remains the same regardless of the amount you contribute; this structure simply allows members to pay an amount that aligns with their financial circumstances. This tier is for individuals who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color and 2SLGBTQIA+. We recognize the historical and ongoing systemic economic disparities that disproportionately affect BIPOC, Queer and BIPOC-Queer communities.
2SLGBTQIA+ Members
CA$45
Sliding Scale: $45 - $250, base tier price is $45 feel free to add additional membership funds as a donation below, to the extent that works for you in the context of this sliding scale. To ensure our organization is equitable and accessible to everyone, we've structured our membership fees using a sliding scale model. The value of your membership remains the same regardless of the amount you contribute; this structure simply allows members to pay an amount that aligns with their financial circumstances. This tier is for individuals who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+. We acknowledge that while 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals may experience discrimination based on their sexuality or gender identity, they may, on average, have greater access to financial resources than BIPOC individuals.
Ally Members
CA$75
Sliding Scale: $75 - $500, base tier price is $75 feel free to add additional membership funds as a donation below, to the extent that works for you in the context of this sliding scale. To ensure our organization is equitable and accessible to everyone, we've structured our membership fees using a sliding scale model. The value of your membership remains the same regardless of the amount you contribute; this structure simply allows members to pay an amount that aligns with their financial circumstances. This tier is for individuals who identify as cisgender and are allies to the BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Your contributions at this level will support the sustainability of our organization and our mission to center and uplift BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ birders.
Youth
free
Youth of any demographic from ages 12 - 21 are allowed free membership to facilitate the next generation of compassionate community members & big brain birders.
