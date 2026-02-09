Spectacle d'humour 2026

Official tax receipt of $4,000 reserved table (10 tickets) Visibility as a prestige sponsor, your company logo on: Digital display screens during the entire evening Your reserved VIP Table/ By purchasing a ticket for this event, you consent to the use of your image and voice in photographs, video recordings, and other media captured during the event. If you are purchasing tickets on behalf of other individuals, you certify that they also consent to being photographed and/or recorded. You understand that you may withdraw consent at any time by contacting: [email protected]
Official tax receipt of $4,000 reserved table (10 tickets) Visibility as a prestige sponsor, your company logo on: Digital display screens during the entire evening Your reserved VIP Table/ By purchasing a ticket for this event, you consent to the use of your image and voice in photographs, video recordings, and other media captured during the event. If you are purchasing tickets on behalf of other individuals, you certify that they also consent to being photographed and/or recorded. You understand that you may withdraw consent at any time by contacting: [email protected]