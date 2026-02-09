Fondation de l'École Peter Hall / Peter Hall School Foundation

Hosted by

Fondation de l'École Peter Hall / Peter Hall School Foundation

About this event

Spectacle d'humour 2026

Club de Golf Métropolitain 9555 Boul du Golf

Anjou, QC H1J 2Y2

General Admission
$150
General Admission/By purchasing a ticket for this event, you consent to the use of your image and voice in photographs, video recordings, and other media captured during the event. If you are purchasing tickets on behalf of other individuals, you certify that they also consent to being photographed and/or recorded. You understand that you may withdraw consent at any time by contacting: [email protected]
Partnership Table
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
reserved table (10 tickets) , Your reserved Table/By purchasing a ticket for this event, you consent to the use of your image and voice in photographs, video recordings, and other media captured during the event. If you are purchasing tickets on behalf of other individuals, you certify that they also consent to being photographed and/or recorded. You understand that you may withdraw consent at any time by contacting: [email protected]
Prestigious Partnership Table
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Official tax receipt of $4,000 reserved table (10 tickets) Visibility as a prestige sponsor, your company logo on: Digital display screens during the entire evening Your reserved VIP Table/ By purchasing a ticket for this event, you consent to the use of your image and voice in photographs, video recordings, and other media captured during the event. If you are purchasing tickets on behalf of other individuals, you certify that they also consent to being photographed and/or recorded. You understand that you may withdraw consent at any time by contacting: [email protected]
Add a donation for Fondation de l'École Peter Hall / Peter Hall School Foundation

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