Carry the Light

608 Sutherland Ave

Kelowna, BC V1Y 5X5, Canada

Adult Ticket
CA$30

An optional additional charge of 15% will automatically be added on the checkout page. You may decline by clicking the dropdown button, selecting "Other" and entering 0 as the contribution. This contribution amount goes entirely to Zeffy and not to Spectrum Singers.

Child / Student Ticket
CA$15

An optional additional charge of 15% will automatically be added on the checkout page. You may decline by clicking the dropdown button, selecting "Other" and entering 0 as the contribution. This contribution amount goes entirely to Zeffy and not to Spectrum Singers.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing