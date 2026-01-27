Syncopated Voices

Hosted by
About this event
In the payment section where you see Help keep Zeffy free for Spectrum Singers, click on the drop down menu and select "other" and enter $0. This is an optional donation to the ticketing platform, not Spectrum Singers Kelowna.
In the payment section where you see Help keep Zeffy free for Spectrum Singers, click on the drop down menu and select "other" and enter $0. This is an optional donation to the ticketing platform, not Spectrum Singers Kelowna.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!