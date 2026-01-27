Spectrum Singers

Hosted by

Spectrum Singers

About this event

Syncopated Voices

608 Sutherland Ave

Kelowna, BC V1Y 5X5, Canada

General Admission
$30

In the payment section where you see Help keep Zeffy free for Spectrum Singers, click on the drop down menu and select "other" and enter $0. This is an optional donation to the ticketing platform, not Spectrum Singers Kelowna.

Child / Student Admission
$15

In the payment section where you see Help keep Zeffy free for Spectrum Singers, click on the drop down menu and select "other" and enter $0. This is an optional donation to the ticketing platform, not Spectrum Singers Kelowna.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!