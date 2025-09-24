WCS Spelling Bee 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Pledge $1.50 for every dictation word your Junior (Gr.K-3) participant spells correctly!
Select the number of words to pledge by clicking +
Kindy: 10 word pledge, up to a maximum of $15
Grade 1: 20 word pledge, up to a maximum of $30
Grade 2: 30 word pledge, up to a maximum of $45
Grade 3: 40 word pledge, up to a maximum of $60
Pledge $2 for every dictation word your Junior (Gr.K-3) participant spells correctly!
Select the number of words to pledge by clicking +
Kindy: 10 word pledge, up to a maximum of $20
Grade 1: 20 word pledge, up to a maximum of $40
Grade 2: 30 word pledge, up to a maximum of $60
Grade 3: 40 word pledge, up to a maximum of max $80
Pledge $3 for every dictation word your Junior (Gr.K-3) participant spells correctly!
Select the number of words to pledge by clicking +
Kindy: 10 word pledge, up to a maximum of $30
Grade 1: 20 word pledge, up to a maximum of $60
Grade 2: 30 word pledge, up to a maximum of $90
Grade 3: 40 word pledge, up to a maximum of max $120
Pledge $1.50 for every dictation word your Intermediate (Gr4-5) participant spells correctly!
Select the number of words to pledge by clicking +
Grade 4: 40 word pledge, up to a maximum of $60
Grade 5: 50 word pledge, up to a maximum of $75
Pledge $2 for every dictation word your Intermediate (Gr4-5) participant spells correctly!
Select the number of words to pledge by clicking +
Grade 4: 40 word pledge, up to a maximum of $80
Grade 5: 50 word pledge, up to a maximum of $100
Pledge $2.50 for every dictation word your Intermediate (Gr4-5) participant spells correctly!
Select the number of words to pledge by clicking +
Grade 4: 40 word pledge, up to a maximum of $100
Grade 5: 50 word pledge, up to a maximum of $125
Pledge $1 for every dictation word your Senior (Gr6-8) participant spells correctly!
Select the number of words to pledge by clicking +
Grade 6-8: 100 word pledge, up to a maximum of $100
Pledge $1.25 for every dictation word your Senior (Gr6-8) participant spells correctly!
Select the number of words to pledge by clicking +
Grade 6-8: 100 word pledge, up to a maximum of $125
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!