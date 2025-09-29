Muraqabah Initiative
Spheres of Faith: Islam, Iman, Ihsan, and Irfan Weekly Class
Class Enrolment
CA$40
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Membership Includes:
Live Weekly Sessions
with Shaykh Zakaria Abdilaziz
Text-Based Study Approach
with guided readings and insights from classical sources
Access to All Materials
(PDFs, notes, supplementary resources)
Lifetime Access to Recordings
of each session for review at your own pace
Interactive Q&A Sessions
to engage directly with the Shaykh and clarify understanding
Student Community Access
to connect, discuss, and grow alongside fellow seekers
Membership Includes:
Live Weekly Sessions
with Shaykh Zakaria Abdilaziz
Text-Based Study Approach
with guided readings and insights from classical sources
Access to All Materials
(PDFs, notes, supplementary resources)
Lifetime Access to Recordings
of each session for review at your own pace
Interactive Q&A Sessions
to engage directly with the Shaykh and clarify understanding
Student Community Access
to connect, discuss, and grow alongside fellow seekers
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout