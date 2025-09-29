Spheres of Faith: Islam, Iman, Ihsan, and Irfan Weekly Class

Class Enrolment
CA$40

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Membership Includes:

  • Live Weekly Sessions with Shaykh Zakaria Abdilaziz
  • Text-Based Study Approach with guided readings and insights from classical sources
  • Access to All Materials (PDFs, notes, supplementary resources)
  • Lifetime Access to Recordings of each session for review at your own pace
  • Interactive Q&A Sessions to engage directly with the Shaykh and clarify understanding
  • Student Community Access to connect, discuss, and grow alongside fellow seekers
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing