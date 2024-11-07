WISE Research Event: Spilling the Tea on Research!

This general admission ticket admits one individual who is currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at the University of Toronto. Women in Science and Engineering is proud to present to you Spilling the Tea on Research! This is an opportunity for UofT Students to get a chance to interact with graduate students and professors involved with research in various fields in STEM.
This general admission ticket admits one individual who is currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at the University of Toronto. Women in Science and Engineering is proud to present to you Spilling the Tea on Research! This is an opportunity for UofT Students to get a chance to interact with graduate students and professors involved with research in various fields in STEM.
UofT Graduate Student Ticket
$36
This general admission ticket admits one individual who is currently enrolled as an graduate student at the University of Toronto. Women in Science and Engineering is proud to present to you Spilling the Tea on Research! This is an opportunity for UofT Students to get a chance to interact with graduate students and professors involved with research in various fields in STEM.
This general admission ticket admits one individual who is currently enrolled as an graduate student at the University of Toronto. Women in Science and Engineering is proud to present to you Spilling the Tea on Research! This is an opportunity for UofT Students to get a chance to interact with graduate students and professors involved with research in various fields in STEM.
General Admission ticket
$36
This general admission ticket admits one individual who is not currently enrolled as a student at the University of Toronto. Women in Science and Engineering is proud to present to you Spilling the Tea on Research! This is an opportunity for UofT Students to get a chance to interact with graduate students and professors involved with research in various fields in STEM.
This general admission ticket admits one individual who is not currently enrolled as a student at the University of Toronto. Women in Science and Engineering is proud to present to you Spilling the Tea on Research! This is an opportunity for UofT Students to get a chance to interact with graduate students and professors involved with research in various fields in STEM.
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