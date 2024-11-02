Spin class!

3483 Av du Parc

Montréal, QC H2X 2H6, Canada

Spin Class - EARLY BIRD
$25
15 Early Bird Tickets are available to come SPIN YOUR HEART OUT with us! This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease
Spin Class - Regular Admission
$30
This ticket allows you to come SPIN YOUR HEART OUT with us! This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease
H4H Holiday Raffle Ticket!
$5
Use $5 to win a prize-participate in our huge holiday raffle and be one of our 32 lucky winners! Remember, the more tickets you buy, the more chances you'll have to win a prize! All of the proceeds go to our partner charity, Gift of Life, to fund life-saving surgeries for kids born with congenital heart disease in developing countries. Our 32 prizes include: 5 gift cards for $150 each at Idolem Yoga 2 gift cards of $25 each for Alto’s 15 day passes for Cafe bloc climbing gym 3 sets of 2 tickets for Cinema du Parc 5 gift cards for $10 each for Chef on Call 1 pass for 10 free classes at Spin Energie 1 pass for 10 classes at Modo yoga Winners will be drawn and contacted on December 2nd, just in time for the holidays!
