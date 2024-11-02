15 Early Bird Tickets are available to come SPIN YOUR HEART OUT with us!
This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease
Spin Class - Regular Admission
$30
This ticket allows you to come SPIN YOUR HEART OUT with us!
This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease
H4H Holiday Raffle Ticket!
$5
Use $5 to win a prize-participate in our huge holiday raffle and be one of our 32 lucky winners!
Remember, the more tickets you buy, the more chances you'll have to win a prize! All of the proceeds go to our partner charity, Gift of Life, to fund life-saving surgeries for kids born with congenital heart disease in developing countries.
Our 32 prizes include:
5 gift cards for $150 each at Idolem Yoga
2 gift cards of $25 each for Alto’s
15 day passes for Cafe bloc climbing gym
3 sets of 2 tickets for Cinema du Parc
5 gift cards for $10 each for Chef on Call
1 pass for 10 free classes at Spin Energie
1 pass for 10 classes at Modo yoga
Winners will be drawn and contacted on December 2nd, just in time for the holidays!
Add a donation for Heart 4 Heart McGill
$
