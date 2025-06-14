Spirit Of Caribbean Arts Inc. Memberships 2025

Join the Community. Share the Culture.
Our Free Membership gives you a front-row seat to the vibrant world of Caribbean arts, education, and community building. It’s perfect for those who want to stay informed, attend public events, and show support at no cost.
Includes:
Email newsletters with updates on programs, events, and opportunities
Invitations to public events and community forums
Access to free workshops and cultural initiatives (when available)
A pathway to deeper involvement through volunteering or future membership upgrades
Cost: Free
Ideal for youth, first-time participants, or community members who simply want to stay connected.
Paid Membership
$25
Valid for one year
Stay Connected. Celebrate Culture.
General Membership is for individuals and families who want to support S.O.C.A.'s mission and stay involved in Caribbean arts, culture, and community.
Includes:
Invitations to public events and programs
Access to monthly member updates
Voting rights at the Annual General Meeting
Opportunities to volunteer and contribute to community initiatives
Annual Fee: $25 (Individual)
Sponsored Membership (Paid Premium Tier)
$100
Valid for one year
Lead the Way. Elevate the Mission.
Sponsored Members are key supporters who go above and beyond to champion the growth and sustainability of S.O.C.A. With a higher level of commitment, you help drive our programs forward and receive enhanced access and recognition.
Includes all General Member benefits, plus:
Early or priority access to select events and workshops
Acknowledgment on our website and/or event programs
Exclusive invites to behind-the-scenes experiences or donor previews
Special S.O.C.A. thank-you package
Annual Fee: $100 (Individual or Organization)
