Spirit Of Caribbean Arts Inc. Memberships 2025

Free Membership
Free

Valid for one year

Join the Community. Share the Culture. Our Free Membership gives you a front-row seat to the vibrant world of Caribbean arts, education, and community building. It’s perfect for those who want to stay informed, attend public events, and show support at no cost. Includes: Email newsletters with updates on programs, events, and opportunities Invitations to public events and community forums Access to free workshops and cultural initiatives (when available) A pathway to deeper involvement through volunteering or future membership upgrades Cost: Free Ideal for youth, first-time participants, or community members who simply want to stay connected.
Paid Membership
$25

Valid for one year

Stay Connected. Celebrate Culture. General Membership is for individuals and families who want to support S.O.C.A.'s mission and stay involved in Caribbean arts, culture, and community. Includes: Invitations to public events and programs Access to monthly member updates Voting rights at the Annual General Meeting Opportunities to volunteer and contribute to community initiatives Annual Fee: $25 (Individual)
Sponsored Membership (Paid Premium Tier)
$100

Valid for one year

Lead the Way. Elevate the Mission. Sponsored Members are key supporters who go above and beyond to champion the growth and sustainability of S.O.C.A. With a higher level of commitment, you help drive our programs forward and receive enhanced access and recognition. Includes all General Member benefits, plus: Early or priority access to select events and workshops Acknowledgment on our website and/or event programs Exclusive invites to behind-the-scenes experiences or donor previews Special S.O.C.A. thank-you package Annual Fee: $100 (Individual or Organization)
Add a donation for Spirit Of Caribbean Arts Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!