Spirit Walk 2026

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About this event
Solicit donations among your network until June 13, 2025. Come and walk with us on June 13th! In person: Registration tent opens at 12:00 pm (near the Mordechai Richler Gazebo). Come collect your t-shirt. Opening ceremony at 1:00 pm Walk begins at 2:00 pm
Solicit donations among your network until June 13, 2025. Take an intentional walk or wheel anytime before June 13th and tag us on social media!
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