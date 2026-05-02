Hosted by

Native Women's Shelter of Montreal

About this event

Spirit Walk 2026

4060 Av du Parc

Montréal, QC H2W 1S8, Canada

Become a Spirit Walker (in person)
$20

Solicit donations among your network until June 13, 2025. Come and walk with us on June 13th! In person: Registration tent opens at 12:00 pm (near the Mordechai Richler Gazebo). Come collect your t-shirt. Opening ceremony at 1:00 pm Walk begins at 2:00 pm

Become a Spirit Walker (virtual)
$20

Solicit donations among your network until June 13, 2025. Take an intentional walk or wheel anytime before June 13th and tag us on social media!

Add a donation for Native Women's Shelter of Montreal

$

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