Sales closed

SPMHA U7 Lightning Silent Auction

2 x Edmonton Oilers vs Buffalo Sabres Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by Sun Life Group Benefits

$200 value

Dec 9 at 7pm

Sec 209, Row 11, Seats 16-17


(26) Blair Chapman | LinkedIn

4 x Oil Kings vs Brandon Wheat Kings Gold Club Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by Elite Promotional Marketing

$200 value

Dec 14 at 4pm

Sec 118, Row 19, Seats 4-7


Custom Promotional Products in Alberta, CA

4 Seat Loge Table Oil Kings vs Americans+ parking + $100 F&B
$100

Starting bid

Generously donated by BMO Commercial Bank

$450 value

Jan 17 at 7pm

Loge 15, Table 2B, Seats 1-4

Underground parking in Ice District Parkade

$100 Rogers Place food & beverage credit


(26) Hussein Bhanji | LinkedIn

Six Month Pass at Frontline Academy Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
$250

Starting bid

Generously donated by Frontline Academy Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

$1,140 value

6 month unlimited pass


FRONTLINE Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

One Month Unlimited Pass at Modo Yoga Sherwood Park item
One Month Unlimited Pass at Modo Yoga Sherwood Park
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Modo Yoga Sherwood Park

$160 value

1 month unlimited pass


Home - Modo Yoga Sherwood Park

Lawn Aeration Service 1 of 6
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service

$90 value

Lawn Aeration Service 1 of 6


MACKS LAWN SERVICE INC | Improve Your Lawn Today

Lawn Aeration Service 2 of 6
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service

$90 value

Lawn Aeration Service 2 of 6


MACKS LAWN SERVICE INC | Improve Your Lawn Today

Lawn Aeration Service 3 of 6
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service

$90 value

Lawn Aeration Service 3 of 6


MACKS LAWN SERVICE INC | Improve Your Lawn Today

Lawn Aeration Service 4 of 6
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service

$90 value

Lawn Aeration Service 4 of 6


MACKS LAWN SERVICE INC | Improve Your Lawn Today

Lawn Aeration Service 5 of 6
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service

$90 value

Lawn Aeration Service 5 of 6


MACKS LAWN SERVICE INC | Improve Your Lawn Today

Lawn Aeration Service 6 of 6
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service

$90 value

Lawn Aeration Service 6 of 6


MACKS LAWN SERVICE INC | Improve Your Lawn Today

6 Person Chef's Table Experience at Central Social Hall
$100

Starting bid

Generously donated by Central Social Hall

$450 value

Chef's Table Experience for 6


Home - Central Social Hall

$50 Salisbury Greenhouse Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Salisbury Greenhouse

$50 value

$50 Salisbury Greenhouse Gift Card


Salisbury Greenhouse - Garden Centre

$50 Prepaid Visa
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Printing Impressions & Graphics

$50 value

$50 prepaid Visa


Printing Impressions & Graphics Inc.

Autographed Zach Hyman Frame
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Oilers Entertainment Group

$150 value

Autographed Zach Hyman Frame


Sports & Entertainment, Retail Cannabis and Hospitality | OEG

Autographed Ryan Nugent Hopkins Frame
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by Oilers Entertainment Group

$200 value

Autographed Ryan Nugent Hopkins Frame


Sports & Entertainment, Retail Cannabis and Hospitality | OEG

2 x Edmonton Oilers vs LA Kings Gold Club Seats
$250

Starting bid

Generously donated by James H Brown & Associates Injury Lawyers

$1,000 value

Jan 10 at 8pm

Section 103, Row 13, Seats 3-4

Centre Ice Gold Club Seats


Personal Injury Lawyers Alberta - James H Brown & Associates

Mini Oilers LED Neon Sign
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by Urban Now Company

$200 value

Mini Oilers LED Neon Sign

Size 9.84" x 9.84"

Includes wall-mount kit + remote dimming switch


Custom Neon Signs Edmonton | LED Neon Signs Alberta | UrbanNow

$150 lululemon gift card
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Bibby Industries

$150 value

$150 lululemon gift card


(27) Bibby Industries Ltd.: Overview | LinkedIn

Bartender Basket
$30

Starting bid

Generously donated by Nella West Edmonton

$140 value

Bartender Basket


Restaurant Equipment & Supply Store | Nella Cutlery Online

Chef Basket
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Nella West Edmonton

$160 value

Chef Basket


Restaurant Equipment & Supply Store | Nella Cutlery Online

Coffee Lovers Basket
$20

Starting bid

Generously donated by World Financial Group

$100 value

Coffee Lovers Basket


(26) Jarek Chin | LinkedIn

Back to School Basket & Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Generously donated by Second Specs Sherwood Park

$120 value

Gift card for a complete pair of single vision prescription glasses

Pencils, pens, erasers, rulers, pins


Affordable Eye Exams in Sherwood Park | Second Specs

70 Acre Brew Co. Toque (brown toque in photo
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by 70 Acre Brew Co

$40 value

70 Acre Brew Co. Toque


70 Acre Brew Co. - Good Food & Beer

Pepsi Neon Sign
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by Pepsi Beverage Company

$250 value

Pepsi neon sign

21” x 21”

Includes wall mount kit


Pepsi - Welcome

Apple HomePod Mini
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Shoppers Drug Mart Webber Greens

$150 value

Apple HomePod mini


Shoppers Drug Mart at West Henday Promenade in Edmonton

Professional Teeth Whitening Kit with Custom Trays
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Aspen Trails Dental

$275 value

Professional Teeth Whitening Kit with Custom Trays


Aspen Trails Dental - Sherwood Park Dentists | Aspen Trails Dental

20 Person Burger Bash
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Canadian Brewhouse Sherwood Park

$350 value

20 person Burger Bash ($10 food or drink purchase required per free burger)


https://thecanadianbrewhouse.com

$50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Park Beauty

$50 value

$50 gift card


https://www.parkbeauty.net/

$100 Dance + Fitness Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Generously donated by Drea Lee Dance + Fitness Studio

$100 value

Dance + Fitness gift certificate


https://www.drealeedancestudio.com

Great Canadian Variety Show Workshop Pass
$20

Starting bid

Generously donated by Drea Lee Dance + Fitness Studio

$75 value

Great Canadian Variety Show Workshop “Superpower Mini (age 5-7)“ early bird pass (register by Dec 1)


https://greatcanadianvarietyshow.ca

$150 The Keg Gift Card & Steak Sauce
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Bibby Industries

$175 value

$150 The Keg gift card & bottle of The Keg steak sauce


(27) Bibby Industries Ltd.: Overview | LinkedIn

70 Acre Brew Co. Ball Cap (red hat in photo)
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by 70 Acre Brew Co

$40 value

70 Acre Brew Co. Ball Cap


70 Acre Brew Co. - Good Food & Beer

2 x Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Generously donated by Octo Mechanical

$400 value

Jan 3 at 1:30pm

Sec 206, Row 7, Seat 5-6


https://octomechanical.com/

$50 Indigo Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Sysco Canada

$50 Indigo gift card


https://www.sysco.ca/

$50 Landmark Cinemas Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Sysco Canada

$50 Landmark Cinemas gift card


https://www.sysco.ca/

Family Mini Session Photoshoot - 5 Images
$20

Starting bid

Generously donated by Paisley Lane Studio

$120 value

Family Mini Session Photoshoot - 5 Images


https://www.paisleylanestudio.com/

Ninja Foodi Dual Air Fryer
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by Cerberus Paving

$230 value


https://cerberuspaving.ca

15 Kid Private Party - 90mins
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by KidStrong Sherwood Park

$450 value


www.kidstrong.com

