SPMHA U7 Lightning Silent Auction

Generously donated by Sun Life Group Benefits
$200 value
Dec 9 at 7pm
Sec 209, Row 11, Seats 16-17
Generously donated by Elite Promotional Marketing
$200 value
Dec 14 at 4pm
Sec 118, Row 19, Seats 4-7
Generously donated by BMO Commercial Bank
$450 value
Jan 17 at 7pm
Loge 15, Table 2B, Seats 1-4
Underground parking in Ice District Parkade
$100 Rogers Place food & beverage credit
Generously donated by Frontline Academy Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
$1,140 value
6 month unlimited pass
Generously donated by Modo Yoga Sherwood Park
$160 value
1 month unlimited pass
Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service
$90 value
Lawn Aeration Service 1 of 6
Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service
$90 value
Lawn Aeration Service 2 of 6
Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service
$90 value
Lawn Aeration Service 3 of 6
Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service
$90 value
Lawn Aeration Service 4 of 6
Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service
$90 value
Lawn Aeration Service 5 of 6
Generously donated by Mack's Lawn Service
$90 value
Lawn Aeration Service 6 of 6
Generously donated by Central Social Hall
$450 value
Chef's Table Experience for 6
Generously donated by Salisbury Greenhouse
$50 value
$50 Salisbury Greenhouse Gift Card
Generously donated by Printing Impressions & Graphics
$50 value
$50 prepaid Visa
Generously donated by Oilers Entertainment Group
$150 value
Autographed Zach Hyman Frame
Generously donated by Oilers Entertainment Group
$200 value
Autographed Ryan Nugent Hopkins Frame
Generously donated by James H Brown & Associates Injury Lawyers
$1,000 value
Jan 10 at 8pm
Section 103, Row 13, Seats 3-4
Centre Ice Gold Club Seats
Generously donated by Urban Now Company
$200 value
Mini Oilers LED Neon Sign
Size 9.84" x 9.84"
Includes wall-mount kit + remote dimming switch
Generously donated by Bibby Industries
$150 value
$150 lululemon gift card
Generously donated by Nella West Edmonton
$140 value
Bartender Basket
Generously donated by Nella West Edmonton
$160 value
Chef Basket
Generously donated by Second Specs Sherwood Park
$120 value
Gift card for a complete pair of single vision prescription glasses
Pencils, pens, erasers, rulers, pins
Generously donated by 70 Acre Brew Co
$40 value
70 Acre Brew Co. Toque
Generously donated by Pepsi Beverage Company
$250 value
Pepsi neon sign
21” x 21”
Includes wall mount kit
Generously donated by Shoppers Drug Mart Webber Greens
$150 value
Apple HomePod mini
Generously donated by Aspen Trails Dental
$275 value
Professional Teeth Whitening Kit with Custom Trays
Generously donated by Canadian Brewhouse Sherwood Park
$350 value
20 person Burger Bash ($10 food or drink purchase required per free burger)
Generously donated by Drea Lee Dance + Fitness Studio
$100 value
Dance + Fitness gift certificate
Generously donated by Drea Lee Dance + Fitness Studio
$75 value
Great Canadian Variety Show Workshop “Superpower Mini (age 5-7)“ early bird pass (register by Dec 1)
Generously donated by Bibby Industries
$175 value
$150 The Keg gift card & bottle of The Keg steak sauce
Generously donated by 70 Acre Brew Co
$40 value
70 Acre Brew Co. Ball Cap
Generously donated by Octo Mechanical
$400 value
Jan 3 at 1:30pm
Sec 206, Row 7, Seat 5-6
Generously donated by Paisley Lane Studio
$120 value
Family Mini Session Photoshoot - 5 Images
