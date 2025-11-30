Canadian Gap Year Association Inc.

Sponsor-A-Gapper

Angelica A
$500

Aspiring Social Worker

Caledon, ON

18 years old

Emma G
$500

Aspiring Urban Planner

Saskatoon, SK
17 years old

Gabriel A.
$500

Undecided path - Culinary, Videography, Music
Vancouver, BC
19 years old

Gwendolyn S.
$500

Searching for a career path
Cornwall, ON

19 years old

Hillary S.
$500

Aspiring Business Leader

Brampton, Ontario

18 years old

Isaac P.
$500

Aspiring Metal Tradesperson

Calgary, AB

18 Years old

Kyan E.
$500

Wants to get into science/math (but hands on)
Calgary, AB

17 years old

Tia G.
$500

Aspiring Psychiatrics Nurse

Regina, SK

18 years old

