Rescue Me Tutoring

Offered by

Rescue Me Tutoring

About the memberships

Sponsor a Paramedic Student!

Gold Sponsorship
$500

No expiration

Featured in all social media posts, company name/logo on our website, and acknowledgment in student success stories. This contribution allows students to take advantage of twenty-five 60-minute sessions.
Silver Sponsorship
$300

No expiration

Social media mentions after every session sponsored. This contribution allows students to take advantage of five 60-minute sessions. This contribution allows students to take advantage of fifteen 60-minute sessions.
Bronze Sponsorship
$100

No expiration

Acknowledgment on social media and in select student reports. This contribution allows students to take advantage of five 60-minute sessions.
Add a donation for Rescue Me Tutoring

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!