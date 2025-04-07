Sponsor a Paramedic Student!

Featured in all social media posts, company name/logo on our website, and acknowledgment in student success stories. This contribution allows students to take advantage of twenty-five 60-minute sessions.
Silver Sponsorship
$300
No expiration
Social media mentions after every session sponsored. This contribution allows students to take advantage of five 60-minute sessions. This contribution allows students to take advantage of fifteen 60-minute sessions.
Bronze Sponsorship
$100
No expiration
Acknowledgment on social media and in select student reports. This contribution allows students to take advantage of five 60-minute sessions.
