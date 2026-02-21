Sponsor an Animal’s Care

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About this event
$5 – Helps cover the cost of food while in our care
$10 – Helps cover the cost of basic supplies, like litter and cleaning essentials
$25 – Helps cover minor medical care, like vaccines or routine treatments
$50 – Helps cover major medical needs, like spay/neuter or vet visits
$150 – Sponsors a cat’s full adoption fee, helping them get home sooner
$400 – Sponsors a dog’s full adoption fee, helping them get home sooner
Other – Enter any amount you’d like to give
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!