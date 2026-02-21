Hosted by

Paws Crossed Animal Shelter & Adoption Centre Inc

About this event

Sponsor an Animal’s Care

Help Sponsor An Animal's Care
Pay what you can

$5 – Helps cover the cost of food while in our care


$10 – Helps cover the cost of basic supplies, like litter and cleaning essentials


$25 – Helps cover minor medical care, like vaccines or routine treatments


$50 – Helps cover major medical needs, like spay/neuter or vet visits


$150 – Sponsors a cat’s full adoption fee, helping them get home sooner


$400 – Sponsors a dog’s full adoption fee, helping them get home sooner


Other – Enter any amount you’d like to give


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!