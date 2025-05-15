Sponsor Camp URU 2025

Discover The Big Act Week at Camp URU! Where creativity thrives through music, theatre, and the enchanting world of movies.
Discover The Big Act Week at Camp URU! Where creativity thrives through music, theatre, and the enchanting world of movies.
Sponsor WEEK 2: July 14th-18th : NOURISH AND FLOURISH WEEK
$3,000
Experience Nourish and Flourish Week at Camp URU! Dive into cooking, explore local flavors, and discover the journey of food from farm to table.
Experience Nourish and Flourish Week at Camp URU! Dive into cooking, explore local flavors, and discover the journey of food from farm to table.
Sponsor WEEK 3: July 21st-25th : INNOVATOR WEEK
$3,000
Join us for Innovator Week at Camp URU! Dive into the world of technology learning about tech’s past and future while engaging in thrilling experiments and the land of robotics.
Join us for Innovator Week at Camp URU! Dive into the world of technology learning about tech’s past and future while engaging in thrilling experiments and the land of robotics.
Sponsor WEEK 4: July 28th-August 1st : CREATURE FEATURE WEEK
$3,000
Discover the wonders of nature during Creature Feature Week at Camp URU! Explore ecosystems, learn about your favorite animals, and connect with furry friends from land and sea. We will also be visiting Alpaca Meadows!
Discover the wonders of nature during Creature Feature Week at Camp URU! Explore ecosystems, learn about your favorite animals, and connect with furry friends from land and sea. We will also be visiting Alpaca Meadows!
Sponsor WEEK 5: August 11th-15th : BACK TO NATURE WEEK
$3,000
Experience the thrill of nature at Camp URU’s Back to Nature Week hosted at Highland Pines Camp Ground! Enjoy games, swimming, and learning new outdoor survival skills as you reconnect with nature and friends.
*Please note: Parents and guardians are responsible for pick up and drop off at Highland Pines for the entirety of the week*
Experience the thrill of nature at Camp URU’s Back to Nature Week hosted at Highland Pines Camp Ground! Enjoy games, swimming, and learning new outdoor survival skills as you reconnect with nature and friends.
*Please note: Parents and guardians are responsible for pick up and drop off at Highland Pines for the entirety of the week*
Sponsor WEEK 6: August 18th-22nd : FIT AND FUN WEEK
$3,500
Embrace a healthier lifestyle at Camp URU’s Fit and Fun Week! Engage in healthy activities, learn about balanced diets, and explore how movement enhances mental health and wellness.
Embrace a healthier lifestyle at Camp URU’s Fit and Fun Week! Engage in healthy activities, learn about balanced diets, and explore how movement enhances mental health and wellness.
Sponsor WEEK 7: August 25th-29th : BAKING BONANZA WEEK
$3,000
Say hello to Baking Bonanza week at Camp URU! Discover the art of baking, each day features a new baking theme, from pies to puff pastries and more. Showcasing the versatility of baked goods and blending sweet and savory delights.
Say hello to Baking Bonanza week at Camp URU! Discover the art of baking, each day features a new baking theme, from pies to puff pastries and more. Showcasing the versatility of baked goods and blending sweet and savory delights.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!