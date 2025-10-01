Harvest for Hope Society of BC

Hosted by

Harvest for Hope Society of BC

About this raffle

Sponsor Donations

Community Sponsor
$500

Perfect for small businesses or individuals who want to give back.


Benefits include:

- Logo on event literature and programs

- Recognition on our website and social media

Keystone Sponsor
$1,000

An essential supporter tier with impactful recognition.


Benefits include:

- Table booth at events

- Logo on literature and programs

- Recognition on website and social media

- Promo material distribution

Founding Sponsor
$3,000

A leadership-level sponsorship with significant visibility.


Benefits include:

- Banner display

- Table booth at events

- Logo on literature and programs

- Website and social media recognition

- Promo material distribution

Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

Our premier sponsorship tier with maximum exposure at all events.


Benefits include:

- Exclusive banner display at all public events

- Exhibitor table booth at all events

- 3-minute stage speech opportunity during select events

- Logo featured on all event literature and programs

- Recognition on our website and social media platforms

- Opportunity to distribute promotional materials at events

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!