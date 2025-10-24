Sponsor GrowBizSkills - Support Canadian Communities

Community Champion item
Community Champion
CA$500

Support 5 Canadians with complete business training courses.

Perfect for small businesses wanting to give back. Includes website recognition, social media shoutout, and 100% tax-deductible sponsorship receipt.

SKILLS BUILDER item
SKILLS BUILDER
CA$1,500

Fund unlimited annual training for 8 small businesses or one small municipality.


Your logo appears on every page of our website, plus featured recognition in our newsletter. 100% tax-deductible as advertising expense.

GROWTH PARTNER item
GROWTH PARTNER
CA$5,000

Provide complete training access for an entire rural municipality (unlimited employees).


Prominent homepage logo placement, dedicated blog spotlight, and annual impact report recognition.


Maximum tax benefits with full marketing exposure.


LEGACY SPONSOR
CA$10,000

Create lasting impact supporting hundreds of Canadians annually.


Named program sponsorship, speaking opportunities at CMTA events, and custom partnership benefits.


Your business becomes a recognized leader in Canadian community development.


addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing