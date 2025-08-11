Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

Offered by

Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

About the memberships

Sponsor the ORMLT 25th Anniversary

Moraine Friend
$1,000

No expiration

Recognition in event program and online

Community Partner
$2,500

No expiration

Mid-size logo placement on event materials

Group thank-you post on social media


Forest Protector
$5,000

No expiration

Logo on banners, printed programs, and event recap

Group inclusion in press and media

Optional table at event

Conservation Champion
$10,000

No expiration

Premium logo placement on materials and website

Individual press release mention and social media spotlight

2 complimentary event tickets with reserved seating

Table placement at event

Optional guided volunteer day for employees

Moraine Guardian Sponsor
$25,000

No expiration

Presenting sponsor status with top billing & co-branded

event title

Speaking opportunity during opening ceremony

4 complimentary event tickets with reserved seating

Largest logo placement across all materials

Premium inclusion in press releases and social media

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!