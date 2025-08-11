Sponsor the ORMLT 25th Anniversary

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Recognition in event program and online
No expiration
Mid-size logo placement on event materials
Group thank-you post on social media
No expiration
Logo on banners, printed programs, and event recap
Group inclusion in press and media
Optional table at event
No expiration
Premium logo placement on materials and website
Individual press release mention and social media spotlight
2 complimentary event tickets with reserved seating
Table placement at event
Optional guided volunteer day for employees
No expiration
Presenting sponsor status with top billing & co-branded
event title
Speaking opportunity during opening ceremony
4 complimentary event tickets with reserved seating
Largest logo placement across all materials
Premium inclusion in press releases and social media
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