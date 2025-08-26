Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada | Hôpitaux Shriners pour enfants Canada

Sponsorships - 15th Annual Golf Tournament

Golden Ticket item
Golden Ticket
$250

Your Golden Ticket includes:

3 opportunities to win a Hole in One Prize

Prizes to be determined


One glass of lemonade at the Patient Ambassador Lemonade Stand 💛 ($50 will be added to their fundraising total!)


9 balls at the putting challenge


All Golden Tickets purchased will be entered into a draw to win a free foursome for next year’s tournament!


Tax receipt sent with your purchase!


NOTE : YOU MUST BE A REGISTERED PLAYER TO PURCHASE A GOLDEN TICKET 

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$50,000
  • Three golf foursomes
  • Premium Starting Positions
  • Corporate visibility on:
    • Posters
    • Screens
    • Tee & Hole
    • Website and communications
Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$25,000
  • Two golf foursomes
  • Priority Starting Positions
  • Corporate visibility on:
    • Posters
    • Screens
    • Tee & Hole
    • Website and communications
Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$15,000
  • One golf foursome
  • Featured Starting Positions
  • Corporate visibility on:
    • Posters
    • Screens
    • Website and communications
Cocktail Reception Sponsorship item
Cocktail Reception Sponsorship
$15,000
  • One golf foursome
  • Exclusive branding at the cocktail reception
Golf Cart Sponsorship item
Golf Cart Sponsorship
$12,500
  • One golf foursome
  • Exclusive branding on every golf cart across both courses
Iconic Lemonade Stand Sponsorship item
Iconic Lemonade Stand Sponsorship
$10,000
  • One golf foursome
  • Exclusive visibility at the lemonade stand run by our patient ambassadors
Putting Challenge Sponsorship item
Putting Challenge Sponsorship
$10,000
  • One golf foursome
  • Exclusive visibility at the popular putting challenge
Driving Range Sponsorship item
Driving Range Sponsorship
$5,000
  • Exclusive visibility on signage at the driving range
Tee & Hole Sponsorship item
Tee & Hole Sponsorship
$1,500
  • Corporate visibility at one hole on both courses
Custom Sponsorship item
Custom Sponsorship
$2,500

Looking for a tailored sponsorship package? Contact us to discuss custom opportunities! We are pleased to align with your corporate objectives and investment level.

