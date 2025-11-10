SPONSOR the 2026 Dunnville Business and Community Recognition Awards

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Dunnville, ON N1A 0A7, Canada
As the Presenting Sponsor, your business will be prominently featured in all event titles (e.g., “Presented by”) and materials, including logos on flyers, programs, banners, and exclusive signage at food tables with “Compliments of”. You’ll receive digital promotion through dedicated social media posts, newsletter mentions, and a logo with a link on the Chamber’s event webpage. On-site benefits include emcee recognition, an opportunity for brief welcome remarks, and complimentary tickets. Post-event, your support will be highlighted in newsletters, social media, and press releases, showcasing your leadership and commitment to our community.
Recognizing a business with 15 or fewer employees that showcases exemplary leadership through active involvement in community activities or service, establishment of partnerships, and meaningful contributions to enhance Dunnville’s quality of life. This award highlights the dedication of small businesses in fostering a vibrant local community.
Recognizing a business with more than 15 employees that demonstrates outstanding business leadership by actively participating in community activities or service, fostering partnerships, and contributing significantly to Dunnville’s quality of life. This award celebrates the impactful role large businesses play in shaping the economic and social fabric of Dunnville.
Recognizing a business that has been opportating for at least 1 full calendar year, and no more than 2 full calendar years, that has exhibited notable business leadership through community engagement, partnership development, and contributions enhancing Dunnville’s quality of life. This recognition encourages and applauds the innovative spirit of new businesses driving the town’s progress.
Recognizing a business owner aged 18 – 34 who showcases leadership through active involvement in community activities or services, developing partnerships, and contributing to Dunnville’s quality of life. This award underscores the potential and vitality brought by young entrepreneurs to the local business landscape.
Recognizing a business without a physical storefront, that displays business leadership by engaging in community activities or service that contribute to Dunnville's quality of life. This accolade recognizes the evolving nature of business and the diverse ways enterprises impact the community beyond traditional storefronts.
Recognizing a business making a significant contribution towards tourism in the Dunnville Area. This award celebrates the role tourism plays in enhancing the local economy and promoting Dunnville as a destination.
Recognizing an agricultural business making a substantial contribution to sustainable farming practices, showcasing leadership through community activities, partnership development, and contributions to Dunnville’s quality of life. This award emphasizes the vital role of agriculture in promoting environmental stewardship and community well-being.
Recognizing a business or employee for remarkable contributions towards innovation within their industry or organization. This recognition underscores the importance of innovation in driving economic growth and competitiveness.
Recognizing a business or employee consistently demonstrating exceptional customer service. This award highlights the crucial role outstanding customer service plays in building strong, lasting relationships within the community.
Recognizing a business that demonstrates exceptional commitment to its employees' well-being, professional development, and overall job satisfaction, fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture. This award celebrates businesses that prioritize the growth and happiness of their workforce, contributing to a thriving community.
Recognizing a not-for-profit business that demonstrates leadership through community activities or services, develops partnerships, and contributes to Dunnville’s quality of life. This award acknowledges the vital role not-for-profit organizations play in addressing community needs and fostering social well-being.
Recognizing a charitable organization that has demonstrated exceptional dedication and impact in serving the community. Recognizing the vital role of philanthropy and selfless service, the Charitable Organization of the Year award celebrates an entity that goes above and beyond in addressing pressing social issues, fostering positive change, and improving the overall well-being of the community. The recipient is acknowledged for their outstanding leadership, innovative approaches to fundraising, and the tangible and positive influence they've had on the lives of those they serve.
Recognizing a citizen under the age of 18 who has most significantly impacted the community. This award recognizes and encourages the positive contributions of young citizens, inspiring others to get involved in community initiatives.
Recognizing a citizen who exemplifies extraordinary dedication to their community, consistently going above and beyond to contribute to its betterment. This prestigious accolade recognizes outstanding leadership, volunteerism, and philanthropic efforts, symbolizing gratitude for significant contributions and a celebration of their remarkable dedication to making the world a better place.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!