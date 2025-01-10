Sponsor The Forget Me Not Gala 2025

Benefits:
- Recognition on social media with a dedicated thank-you post.
- Listing in the event program under “Hope Champion Sponsors.”
- Logo/Name prominently displayed on event materials and signage.
- On-stage acknowledgment during the event.
- 1 table of 8 - 8 complimentary event tickets.
- 8 raffle tickets.
Benefits:
- Recognition on social media with a dedicated thank-you post.
- Listing in the event program under “Hope Champion Sponsors.”
- Logo/Name prominently displayed on event materials and signage.
- On-stage acknowledgment during the event.
- 1 table of 8 - 8 complimentary event tickets.
- 8 raffle tickets.
Inspiration Sponsor
$1,000
Benefits:
- Recognition in the event program and slideshow.
- Social media shoutout in a group acknowledgment post.
- Listing in the event program under “Inspiration Sponsors.”
- On stage acknowledgement.
- 4 complimentary event tickets.
- 4 raffle tickets.
Benefits:
- Recognition in the event program and slideshow.
- Social media shoutout in a group acknowledgment post.
- Listing in the event program under “Inspiration Sponsors.”
- On stage acknowledgement.
- 4 complimentary event tickets.
- 4 raffle tickets.
Compassion Sponsor
$500
Benefits:
- Listing in the event program under “Compassion Sponsors.”
- Name displayed on shared event slideshow.
- Social media acknowledgment in a group thank-you post.
- 2 complimentary event tickets.
- 2 raffle tickets.
Benefits:
- Listing in the event program under “Compassion Sponsors.”
- Name displayed on shared event slideshow.
- Social media acknowledgment in a group thank-you post.
- 2 complimentary event tickets.
- 2 raffle tickets.
Unity Sponsor
$250
Benefits:
- Recognition in the event program under “Unity Sponsors.”
Benefits:
- Recognition in the event program under “Unity Sponsors.”
In-Kind Sponsor
Free
Donate a prize for the live raffle at the gala!
Benefits:
- Recognition in the event program under “In-Kind Sponsors”
- Recognition during live raffle for your donation.
*To be an In-Kind sponsor, please email us at [email protected] !*
Donate a prize for the live raffle at the gala!
Benefits:
- Recognition in the event program under “In-Kind Sponsors”
- Recognition during live raffle for your donation.
*To be an In-Kind sponsor, please email us at [email protected] !*
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!