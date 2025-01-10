Sponsor The Forget Me Not Gala 2025

77 Woodstream Blvd

Vaughan, ON L4L 7Y7, Canada

Hope Champion Sponsor
$3,000
Benefits: - Recognition on social media with a dedicated thank-you post. - Listing in the event program under “Hope Champion Sponsors.” - Logo/Name prominently displayed on event materials and signage. - On-stage acknowledgment during the event. - 1 table of 8 - 8 complimentary event tickets. - 8 raffle tickets.
Inspiration Sponsor
$1,000
Benefits: - Recognition in the event program and slideshow. - Social media shoutout in a group acknowledgment post. - Listing in the event program under “Inspiration Sponsors.” - On stage acknowledgement. - 4 complimentary event tickets. - 4 raffle tickets.
Compassion Sponsor
$500
Benefits: - Listing in the event program under “Compassion Sponsors.” - Name displayed on shared event slideshow. - Social media acknowledgment in a group thank-you post. - 2 complimentary event tickets. - 2 raffle tickets.
Unity Sponsor
$250
Benefits: - Recognition in the event program under “Unity Sponsors.”
In-Kind Sponsor
Free
Donate a prize for the live raffle at the gala! Benefits: - Recognition in the event program under “In-Kind Sponsors” - Recognition during live raffle for your donation. *To be an In-Kind sponsor, please email us at [email protected] !*

