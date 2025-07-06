Islamic Circle Of North America

Hosted by

Islamic Circle Of North America

About this event

Sponsor - Toronto Muslim Heritage Day Festival

150 Borough Dr

Scarborough, ON M1P 0B1, Canada

Exclusive Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
• Logo on main stage banner & event posters • Recognition on social media & event website. • Table/stall space at the event • Mention during opening and closing remarks Exclusive Platinum sponsor for Muslim Heritage Day Festival, Toronto
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
• Logo on main stage banner & event posters • Recognition on social media & event website. • Table/stall space at the event • Mention during opening and closing remarks
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
• Logo on event posters • Recognition on social media • Table/stall space
Community Sponsor
$500
• Name mentioned on event banner • Recognition on social media With Stall at Muslim Heritage Day Festival, Toronto
Partner Organizations
$150
Organizations partnering with Muslim Heritage Day Festival, Toronto, with or without a stall.
Add a donation for Islamic Circle Of North America

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!