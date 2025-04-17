ST. RAPHAEL WELLNESS CENTRE INC.

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ST. RAPHAEL WELLNESS CENTRE INC.

About this event

Sponsors and Advertisers - 2025 Silver Lining Gala

112 Marion St

Winnipeg, MB R2H 0T1, Canada

GOLD - $3,000
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Recognition by MC during the event - Logo/name on poster - Ad size in program: half-page - Seats at the event: 8 (full table) - Name with level in PowerPoint - Name with level on the SRWC event website - Recognition with level on social media - Credit with level in the printed program
SILVER - $2,000
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Logo/name on poster - Ad size in program: half-page - Seats at the event: 4 - Name with level in PowerPoint - Name with level on the SRWC event website - Recognition with level on social media - Credit with level in the printed program
BRONZE - $1,500
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- Logo/name on poster - Ad size in program: quarter-page - Seats at the event: 2 - Name with level in PowerPoint - Name with level on the SRWC event website - Recognition with level on social media - Credit with level in the printed program
PATRON - $500
$500
- Seats at the event: 1 - Name with level in PowerPoint - Name with level on the SRWC event website - Recognition with level on social media - Credit with level in the printed program
Full Page Ad
$750
Full-page advertisement in the Silver Lining Gala Program. SRWC will contact you with details.
1/2 Page Ad
$500
Half-page advertisement in the Silver Lining Gala Program. SRWC will contact you with details.
1/4 Page Ad
$350
Quarter-page advertisement in the Silver Lining Gala Program. SRWC will contact you with details.
Buisness-Card Ad
$200
Business-Card sized advertisement in the Silver Lining Gala Program. SRWC will contact you with details.
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