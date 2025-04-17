Sponsors and Advertisers - 2025 Silver Lining Gala

- Recognition by MC during the event - Logo/name on poster - Ad size in program: half-page - Seats at the event: 8 (full table) - Name with level in PowerPoint - Name with level on the SRWC event website - Recognition with level on social media - Credit with level in the printed program

- Recognition by MC during the event - Logo/name on poster - Ad size in program: half-page - Seats at the event: 8 (full table) - Name with level in PowerPoint - Name with level on the SRWC event website - Recognition with level on social media - Credit with level in the printed program

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