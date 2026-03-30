Sponsors and Advertisers - 2026 Silver Lining Gala

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About this event
- Recognition by MC during the event
- Logo/name on poster
- Ad size in program: full-page ($750 value)
- Seats at the event: 8 (full table)
- Name with level in PowerPoint
- Name with level on the SRWC event website
- Recognition with level on social media
- Credit with level in the printed program
- Logo/name on poster
- Ad size in program: half-page ($500 value)
- Seats at the event: 4
- Name with level in PowerPoint
- Name with level on the SRWC event website
- Recognition with level on social media
- Credit with level in the printed program
- Logo/name on poster - Ad size in program: quarter-page ($350 value) - Seats at the event: 2 - Name with level in PowerPoint - Name with level on the SRWC event website - Recognition with level on social media - Credit with level in the printed program
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