ST. RAPHAEL WELLNESS CENTRE INC.

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ST. RAPHAEL WELLNESS CENTRE INC.

About this event

Sponsors and Advertisers - 2026 Silver Lining Gala

112 Marion St

Winnipeg, MB R2H 0T1, Canada

GOLD - $3,000+
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- Recognition by MC during the event
- Logo/name on poster
- Ad size in program: full-page ($750 value)
- Seats at the event: 8 (full table)
- Name with level in PowerPoint
- Name with level on the SRWC event website
- Recognition with level on social media
- Credit with level in the printed program

SILVER - $2,000+
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Logo/name on poster
- Ad size in program: half-page ($500 value)
- Seats at the event: 4
- Name with level in PowerPoint
- Name with level on the SRWC event website
- Recognition with level on social media
- Credit with level in the printed program

BRONZE - $1,000+
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- Logo/name on poster - Ad size in program: quarter-page ($350 value) - Seats at the event: 2 - Name with level in PowerPoint - Name with level on the SRWC event website - Recognition with level on social media - Credit with level in the printed program

PATRON - $500
$500
- Seats at the event: 1 - Name with level in PowerPoint - Name with level on the SRWC event website - Recognition with level on social media - Credit with level in the printed program
Full Page Ad
$750
Full-page advertisement in the Silver Lining Gala Program. SRWC will contact you with details.
1/2 Page Ad
$500
Half-page advertisement in the Silver Lining Gala Program. SRWC will contact you with details.
1/4 Page Ad
$350
Quarter-page advertisement in the Silver Lining Gala Program. SRWC will contact you with details.
Buisness-Card Ad
$150
Business-Card sized advertisement in the Silver Lining Gala Program. SRWC will contact you with details.
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