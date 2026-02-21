Free Parent Hugs Okanagan

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Free Parent Hugs Okanagan

About this event

Sponsorship for 6th Annual Queer Youth Halloween Party

Presenting Sponsor
$500

8 left!

-Event Title to include your company name, "Business Presents..."
-Banner or signage at the event and promo materials (i.e. business cards, pamphlets etc.)

-Logo placement at event (table talkers)

-Recognition in social media across FPH platforms.
-Verbal acknowledgement at event

Champion of Youth
$250

8 left!

-Logo placement at event (table talkers)

-Recognition in social media across FPH platforms.
-Verbal acknowledgement at event

Friends of Youth
$100

8 left!

-Recognition in social media across FPH platforms.
-Verbal acknowledgement at event

Add a donation for Free Parent Hugs Okanagan

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