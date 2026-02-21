Sponsorship for 6th Annual Queer Youth Halloween Party

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About this event
8 left!
-Event Title to include your company name, "Business Presents..."
-Banner or signage at the event and promo materials (i.e. business cards, pamphlets etc.)
-Logo placement at event (table talkers)
-Recognition in social media across FPH platforms.
-Verbal acknowledgement at event
8 left!
-Logo placement at event (table talkers)
-Recognition in social media across FPH platforms.
-Verbal acknowledgement at event
8 left!
-Recognition in social media across FPH platforms.
-Verbal acknowledgement at event
$
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