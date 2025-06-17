Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association

Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association

Sponsorship for the Peter Martin Memorial Golf Tournament

8525 Mississauga Rd

Brampton, ON L6Y 0C1, Canada

Touchdown Level item
Touchdown Level
$7,500

✓ Exclusive Flagship Tournament Sponsor (1 available)
✓ Three foursomes (value of $3,000)
✓ Solo hole sponsorship (1 hole)
✓ Verbal recognition during reception
✓ Largest logo/name on all signage (including golf cart), social
channels and website
✓ Opportunity for promo booth on display throughout the day

Field Goal Level item
Field Goal Level
$2,000

✓ One foursome (value of $1,000)
✓ Solo hole sponsorship (1 hole)
✓ Verbal recognition during reception
✓ Logo/name on all signage (not including golf cart), social
channels and website

First Down Level item
First Down Level
$1,500

✓ One foursome (value of $1,000)
✓ Logo/name on all signage (not including golf cart), social
channels and website

Solo Hole Sponsor item
Solo Hole Sponsor
$500

✓ Logo/name on hole signage ✓ Recognition on website

Duo Hole Sponsor item
Duo Hole Sponsor
$250

✓ Logos/names on hole signage ✓ Recognition on website

Specialty Hole Sponsor - Longest Drive item
Specialty Hole Sponsor - Longest Drive
$250

✓ Logo/name on hole signage ✓ Recognition on website ✓ Sponsor must also provide a prize with a minimal retail value of $250

Specialty Hole Sponsor - Closest to the Pin item
Specialty Hole Sponsor - Closest to the Pin
$250

✓ Logo/name on hole signage ✓ Recognition on website ✓ Sponsor must also provide a prize with a minimal retail value of $250

Golf Cart Sponsor item
Golf Cart Sponsor
$250

✓ Logo/name on all cart signage ✓ Recognition on website

Friendship Sponsor item
Friendship Sponsor
$100

✓ Logo/name on reception signage ✓ Recognition on website

