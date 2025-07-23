Sponsorship - Laugh Factory Dunnville - A Night of Comedy 2025

Snack Table Signage - Compliments of YOU!

A complimentary table at stage front with signage promoting your company (8 tickets).

A company pop-up banner on stage (please provide your logo by August 30th).

Your company name on all posters and social promotions.

Your company logo and link on the Dunnville Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.

Promotion through our Monthly Dunnville Community E-Newsletter.

Your company name in the Comedy Night program.