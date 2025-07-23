Sponsorship - Laugh Factory Dunnville - A Night of Comedy 2025

Presenting Sponsor - 1 Available
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Snack Table Signage - Compliments of YOU!
- A complimentary table at stage front with signage promoting your company (8 tickets).
- A company pop-up banner on stage (please provide your logo by August 30th).
- Your company name on all posters and social promotions.
- Your company logo and link on the Dunnville Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.
- Promotion through our Monthly Dunnville Community E-Newsletter.
- Your company name in the Comedy Night program.
- Extensive shout-outs throughout the evening.
